Nafta talks, Duterte receives Trump invite, perils of corporate gobbledegook 

Mexico is urging Donald Trump to reuse agreements reached under the aborted Trans-Pacific Partnership to create a manufacturing powerhouse between the US, Mexico and Canada to compete with low-cost producers in China. Ildefonso Guajardo, Mexico’s economy minister, said in an interview with the FT that elements of TPP could be used to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement between the three countries. His comments came as the US president agreed not to scrap Nafta, after repeated threats to tear it up. Here’s an analysis that explores how Mr Trump’s political posturing — and tough talk — risks doing serious economic damage to the US. (FT, NYT)

Trump invites Duterte to White House Mr Trump also praised Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial war on drugs, which has left more than 7,000 people dead in less than a year amid allegations of extrajudicial, government-backed killing squads. Mr Trump has previously expressed solidarity with various authoritarian strongmen, including Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Another recipient of Mr Trump’s praise, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expanded his crackdown on dissent and free expression over the weekend, bringing the total number of people purged from the public and private sector to 140,000 and banning Wikipedia. (BBC, NYR, NYT, FT)

US keeps military option on the table for N Korea Donald Trump in an interview aired Sunday left open the possibility of military action against Pyongyang. Meanwhile, HR McMaster, national-security adviser, seemed to directly contradict Mr Trump when he told his South Korean counterpart that the US would pay for a missile-defence system designed to protect against a North Korean missile attack. The comment came as the two allies wrapped up their annual large-scale military drills and continued a separate joint naval exercise that has triggered threats from Pyongyang — but North Korea’s blustering masks an army creaking at the seams. (WSJ, AFP, FT)

Iran supreme leader dismisses detente policy ahead of vote Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticised President Hassan Rouhani for saying the nuclear deal he signed with the west has caused the threat of war to fade as tensions between hardliners and moderates intensify head of the May election. EU countries are courting Tehran to show voters that it is committed to the deal amid tough talk from Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the head of an Iranian satellite TV network who has been targeted by the regime was shot dead in Istanbul. (Reuters)

Anbang threatens to sue Caixin The acquisitive Chinese insurer threatened legal action against a leading investigative magazine over what it called “slanderous” allegations about financial irregularities and the marital status of its chairman, in the latest sign of the intensifying power struggle in the financial sector. (FT)

Is authoritarianism back in Thailand? The disappearance of a small metal plaque memorialising the 1932 uprising has crystallised fears about the country’s drift under military rule. (FT)

Tencent to launch VR headset The Chinese tech giant is preparing to release its long-awaited virtual reality headset this year in a bid to dominate the country’s fast-growing VR market. (FT)

Thousands at risk of starvation in Nigeria As the number of people in north-east Nigeria on the brink of famine climbs to 1.5m, aid agencies are warning that food stocks are dwindling, putting thousands of lives at risk. (FT)

Hollywood The entertainment industry is bracing for a potentially damaging writers’ strike that would disrupt television and film production schedules and hit revenues as the biggest media companies prepare to sell their advertising for the year. The last writers’ strike, in 2008, cost the California economy an estimated $2.5bn and knocked production schedules for months. (FT)

Disruptive synergies in corporate gobbledygook Lucy Kellaway breaks down a Mondelez statement that managed to cram 10 business cliches into a single sentence. “The second half degenerates into sheer flatulence. To ‘mobilise breakthrough marketing in a rapidly changing global consumer landscape’, serves the unintended purpose of telling candidates that if dumb platitudes are not their thing, they had better steer clear.” (FT)

Trump’s first 100 days The new US president has reached the somewhat arbitrary milestone with a mixed record of achievements — rolling back environmental regulations his business backers hated and seating a conservative Supreme Court justice but failing to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health reform, a key promise to his base. He has, however, outshone his predecessors in two key categories: false/misleading claims (488 in 100 days) and rounds of golf (19 times). (FT, NYT, WaPo, BI)

Taizo Son on Japan’s start-up culture The venture capital leader, founder of Mistletoe and brother of SoftBank’s Masayoshi on why he wants to trigger an “attitude revolution” to business risk. (FT)

China’s appetite pushes fisheries to the brink Overfishing is depleting oceans around the world — 90 per cent of fisheries are fully exploited or facing collapse — and China’s growing wealth, deep-sea fishing fleet and appetite for seafood is exacerbating the problem. (NYT)

Chinese-funded glimmers of light in Pakistan blackout crisis For years, many residents of Karachi have suffered between eight and 10 hours a day without electricity — but Pakistan has plans to remedy this by building coal-fired power stations funded by more than $35bn in Chinese loans. (FT)

What bullets do to bodies Meet the trauma surgeons who believe that the seemingly impenetrable US gun debate would change in an instant if Americans witnessed the horrors they confront every day. (HuffPo)

Mexican manufacturers bet on Nafta Donald Trump has promised not to kill Nafta — for now. As the US, Mexico and Canada prepare for a renegotiation of the 23-year-old free trade pact, Jude Webber visits factories in Mexico to find out what is at stake. (FT)