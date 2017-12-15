Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Citic Bank has expressed concerns over HNA Group’s current ability to repay debts even as the Chinese airlines-to-finance conglomerate announced a bond buyback to reassure markets.

HNA has emerged as China’s most acquisitive company, snapping up about $40bn in assets worldwide in the past three years. But its sprawling structure and reliance on debt for its purchases has raised alarm in light of tightening liquidity ahead of the calendar year end, when bank loans in China typically come due.

Citic Bank said it was working with HNA to resolve a debt the conglomerate was having “difficulty” repaying. The bank is a part of the sprawling state-backed Citic group and a big lender in China, with Rmb5.5tn ($832bn) in assets, according to Bloomberg.

“Recently, because loans and debt due each financial institution are all coming due at the same time, HNA Group is experiencing temporary liquidity difficulties, including difficulty repaying a commercial acceptance bill pledged by Hainan Airlines at this bank,” a Citic executive said in an email. “Citic Bank has expressed concern over this and is working with HNA Group to resolve the issue.”

An acceptance bill is usually used when a bank pays a supplier on behalf of a buyer, and then claims the payment from the buyer.

An HNA representative denied there was any problem with the debt. “Our cooperation with them is fully normal and there has been no postponement.”

Citic Bank was not among the eight state-owned banks that met HNA on Wednesday to set 2018 loan quotas, in what HNA Group described as a signal of support.

HNA has gone to great lengths to reassure markets and the general public that it is in sound financial health even as its bond yields rise. On November 30 another subsidiary, Lucky Airlines, issued a bond with an 8.2 per cent coupon that financial magazine Caixin called China’s most expensive short-term bond ever.

On Friday it said it would repurchase bonds to reassure markets.

“Due to the impact of recent market fluctuations on the prices of some bonds, HNA Group has repurchased some of its bonds and plans to repurchase additional bonds in the future,” it said in a press statement on Friday. “HNA Group has full confidence in its business development and its liquidity position.”

The company would not specify which bonds it was repurchasing. Yields for bonds issued by Hainan Air, HNA’s flagship carrier, were up sharply on Monday and Tuesday but normalised after Wednesday, when the eight banks met the company.

On December 10, HNA Group said it had Rmb310bn in unused credit lines from large Chinese banks.

Hainan Airlines started out as a scrappy provincial carrier and has survived a consolidation of the sector to become China’s largest private airline, behind the big three state-owed carriers.

