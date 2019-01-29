Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Metro Bank's prospects after a sharp fall in its shares following the disclosure that it had misreported its risk weighting, predictions from Davos and the trial of former Barclays chief executive John Varley and three senior colleagues in London.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Brooke Masters, comment editor, David Crow, banking editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent, Jane Croft, law courts correspondent and John Cronin, financial analyst at Goodbody stockbrokers, in Dublin