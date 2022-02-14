German chancellor Olaf Scholz heads to Kyiv and Moscow to try and deter Putin from attacking Ukraine, and Germans are confronting a major #MeToo moment as German publishing conglomerate Axel Springer comes under scrutiny for sexual misconduct charges against top editor Julian Reichelt. The FT’s Berlin correspondent Erika Solomon discusses her investigation of how the media company handled the accusations.

