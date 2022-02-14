The FT investigates Axel Springer’s #MeToo moment
Stockpiles of some of the global economy’s most important commodities are at historically low levels
German chancellor Olaf Scholz heads to Kyiv and Moscow to try and deter Putin from attacking Ukraine, and Germans are confronting a major #MeToo moment as German publishing conglomerate Axel Springer comes under scrutiny for sexual misconduct charges against top editor Julian Reichelt. The FT’s Berlin correspondent Erika Solomon discusses her investigation of how the media company handled the accusations.
