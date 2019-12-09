South Africa announced the biggest rolling power blackouts in its history after more than a quarter of the generating capacity at its troubled state electricity monopoly broke down.

Eskom, which produces nearly all the electricity for Africa’s most industrialised nation, said on Monday that it would remove an unprecedented 6,000 megawatts of demand from the grid as it battles to stop the total collapse of the nation’s power supply.

Shoring up the struggling utility is the biggest crisis facing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government, which is fighting a losing battle to overhaul several state-owned companies that were hollowed out by corruption and mismanagement under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

Eskom can no longer pay back its $30bn debts on its own and is reliant on state support to survive. Mr Ramaphosa has pledged to split the utility into three government-owned companies to bring efficiency to its operations.

The utility had imposed cuts of up to 4,000 megawatts earlier on Monday after it lost a third of the output from its fleet of ageing coal power stations — or about 14,000 megawatts — because of recent breakdowns.

The collapse of power generation at one of the newest plants, Medupi, then forced it to increase the demand cuts hours later, Eskom said.

Heavy rains in South Africa in recent days had exacerbated the situation and “caused coal handling and operational problems at several power stations,” the utility said.

The disruption to electricity supply from Medupi will particularly embarrass Mr Ramaphosa, who in a public statement earlier on Monday praised the plant’s size as “a fitting symbol of the importance of our state-owned enterprises”.

Medupi and a twin power station, Kusile, are meant to generate a combined 9,600 megawatts but have instead become the heart of Eskom’s financial and generation crisis. The cost of the plants has doubled to $20bn since inception, yet they are years behind schedule and have been riddled with design flaws.

Economists have warned that South Africa could enter its second recession in as many years this year because of the power cuts. The economy contracted in the first three months of 2019 when Eskom last imposed cuts at a severe level. It contracted again during the third quarter.

South Africa’s central bank has estimated growth for the year of as little as 0.5 per cent, far below South Africa’s rate of population increase.

Mr Ramaphosa’s ruling African National Congress has this month already been forced to place South African Airways, the national airline, into a local form of bankruptcy protection.