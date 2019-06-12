Boris Johnson finally emerged from his “bunker” on Wednesday to launch his Conservative party leadership campaign, watering down his enthusiasm for a no-deal Brexit and vowing to stand up for Britain’s financial services sector.

Mr Johnson survived his first press conference for months without sustaining serious damage, in spite of facing questions that focused on his character, truthfulness, drug-taking and his “fuck business” remark.

“He didn’t play any loose shots,” sighed one relieved Tory, one of the almost 80 Conservative MPs who have backed the Eurosceptic former foreign secretary to replace Theresa May and are praying that his campaign does not implode, as it did in 2016.

Mr Johnson knows the leadership is his to lose and he played it safe. He took only six questions from the media and his speech to a packed room in London’s St James’s was an exercise in self-defence.

The leadership frontrunner had been goaded by his rival Michael Gove for hiding in a “bunker” while others opened themselves to scrutiny, so when he finally appeared to launch his campaign he was braced for a tough examination of a lengthy record of gaffes and mis-steps.

Conscious of warnings from chancellor Philip Hammond and others that a no-deal exit would be a disaster for Britain, Mr Johnson dialled back his rhetoric on the subject, saying it was something he would only countenance as “a last resort”.

Mr Johnson insisted that Britain “must” leave the EU on October 31 come what may, although this appeared to stop short of a guarantee that it would. A leaked cabinet note, obtained by the Financial Times, suggested the country would not be ready.

“Delay means defeat,” he said. “Delay means [Jeremy] Corbyn. Kick the can again, and we kick the bucket with every week and month that goes by, in which we fail to deliver on our promise.”

But he added: “Let me be clear that I am not aiming for a no-deal outcome. I don’t think that we will end up with any such thing. But it is only responsible to prepare vigorously and seriously for no deal.”

Mr Johnson’s explanation of how he would secure a better deal from interlocutors in Brussels, some of whom regard him variously as a buffoon or a populist, seemed based on vague optimism rather than a specific plan.

The contender was also anxious to neutralise claims from his rivals that he did not have the “seriousness” needed for grave times, repeatedly stressing that he would surround himself with a serious team.

He dwelt on his time as London mayor from 2008 to 2016, when he said he largely acted as a chairman supervising a “team of stars” at City Hall. He said he had overseen a crackdown on poverty and crime while in office.

Mr Johnson pointed out that he had defeated the Labour left in London, under former mayor Ken Livingstone, and could do so again against Jeremy Corbyn. He pointed to his success of winning the mayoralty when the Tories had been 17 points behind Labour in the polls.

The tour of Mr Johnson’s political weak spots continued when he addressed suggestions that his enthusiasm for Brexit had made him toxic in Scotland. He spoke of his love of the union and the “awesome foursome” that made up the UK.

He insisted he would be a champion of big infrastructure projects to boost regional growth, even though he is sceptical about the HS2 rail scheme between London and the North and is opposed to the other big UK infrastructure project: a third runway at Heathrow.

But he also devoted a considerable part of his launch to taking on the view, widely held in boardrooms across Britain, that his “fuck business” remark reflected a disregard for the economic impact of Brexit and his policies.

Mr Johnson insisted that as London mayor after the financial crash he stood by the banking sector. “I was just about the only politician who was willing to stick up for financial services, even though they produce about £70bn in tax for our economy,” he said.

He insisted that he understood that flourishing financial services was not only vital to the people who worked in the sector, including those on modest incomes, but also to fund the country’s schools and hospitals.

The press conference that followed his speech was only a foretaste of the fierce scrutiny Mr Johnson will now face. When Sky News’s Beth Rigby suggested his comments about burkas — comparing the women who wear them with “bank robbers” — had been shameful, she was heckled and told to “sit down” by Johnson supporters.

He did not deny taking cocaine while at university and when asked if he had ever broken the law, he gave a classic Johnson answer: “I can’t swear I’ve always observed the speed limit in this country of 70mph.”

He added: “Occasionally some plaster may come off the ceiling because of a phrase I used.” Mr Johnson’s supporters were relieved that, at least on this occasion, the cornicing was still intact as he left the room and began perhaps the most testing five weeks of his political career.