My political highlight of the week was a BBC documentary about the general election. Labour: The Summer that Changed Everything follows several centrist Labour MPs who are braced for humiliation. The best bit is not really about politics — it’s about the spouses.

On the night of June’s election, Stephen Kinnock has agreed to do three TV interviews — even though he doesn’t yet know whether he’s won or lost his seat. His wife, the former Danish prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, marches up to him with a piercing stare.

Thorning-S: Why are you doing this now?

Kinnock: Um. I don’t know.

Thorning-S: Why? What are you going to say?

Kinnock: Um. Do you think I should just wait?

Thorning-S: Yeah, you should wait. You don’t know anything yet . . .

Kinnock: It won’t be about this.

Thorning-S: No, just talk about this.



She proceeds to give him talking points (“Just keep it to the campaign. Nothing about what you thought Jeremy [Corbyn] would say”). With his wife’s wise advice, Mr Kinnock survives one interview and cancels the others.

For a similar flavour, look at the diaries of Tina Brown, published this month. Among other things, they make clear how her marriage to Harry Evans, the former editor of the Sunday Times, helped her to find her feet as editor of Tatler then Vanity Fair.

A large chunk of MPs employ their spouses, and I can see why: double the brainpower, double the networking

As Ms Brown puts it, “my illustrious husband offered me more and better on-the-fly editing tutorials than anything I could have obtained in a magazine training class”. He earned them invitations to Henry Kissinger’s birthday party, where Ms Brown was “the youngest by 30 years”. Her success, in turn, helps revive Mr Evans’ career.

Spouses have had a bad press in recent years. Hillary Clinton’s career was seen by many Americans as offending principles of meritocracy. In British politics, spouses have been treated as Achilles heels: Cherie Blair was painted as greedy, Samantha Cameron as ditsy. In Labour of Love, a play by James Graham currently on in the West End, the MP’s wife is a dislikeable figure incapable of even choosing suitable footwear.

Such portrayals strike me as deeply unrealistic, or at least atypical. Spouses are not just part of people’s personal lives: they are often the best and most loyal career advisers. In the documentary Weiner, the disgraced US politician Anthony Weiner attempts a (frankly impossible) comeback with the help of his wife Huma Abedin’s fundraising skills and media nous. More prosaically, a large chunk of MPs employ their spouses, and I can see why: double the brainpower, double the networking.

However close your colleagues, there are times when you don’t want to ask their advice, even though you’d like it. Their career interests never align perfectly with yours; they retain the ability to use anything you say in evidence against you.

However close your family, there is jostling for independence. Stephen Kinnock owes much to his father, Neil, the former Labour leader. But I can’t quite imagine him taking his dad’s advice on what to say on election night.

Of course, relationship dynamics work in different ways. Few couples have working lives that dovetail as precisely as those of Tina Brown and Harry Evans. (“I can write good sentences, but his sense of structure is so great,” she records.) One successful MP told me this week that her husband found her work “boring”, and she was fine with that. Other couples are presumably too busy to discuss office micro-moves. I’m not suggesting that people put “career advice” in their singles ads.

However, if the stars do align, there’s little more advantageous than spouses with benefits.



henry.mance@ft.com