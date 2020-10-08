Drugmaker seeks emergency approval for antibody treatment
Eli Lilly, a US drugmaker, has applied for an emergency authorisation of its Covid-19 antibody in the US. According to documents seen by the Financial Times, the Vatican invested donations for the needy in derivatives that bet on the creditworthiness of Hertz. And the FBI picks up the case of two men found dead in a hotel room in Missouri; British prosecutors had seen the men as potential witnesses in a corruption probe into the multibillion-dollar mining house, Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation.
Lilly seeks emergency approval for Covid drug
https://www.ft.com/content/dc7d2abf-1cd2-40db-b040-27b3d9031e8b
Vatican used charity funds to buy Hertz credit derivatives
https://www.ft.com/content/f966e8b4-945a-45d0-8391-a305b3d8f7f5
Silent witnesses: what do three corpses have to do with a corruption case?
https://www.ft.com/content/7dc13ec9-721c-41a7-8423-daeb9a743e9a
