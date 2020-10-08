Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Eli Lilly, a US drugmaker, has applied for an emergency authorisation of its Covid-19 antibody in the US. According to documents seen by the Financial Times, the Vatican invested donations for the needy in derivatives that bet on the creditworthiness of Hertz. And the FBI picks up the case of two men found dead in a hotel room in Missouri; British prosecutors had seen the men as potential witnesses in a corruption probe into the multibillion-dollar mining house, Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation.





Lilly seeks emergency approval for Covid drug

https://www.ft.com/content/dc7d2abf-1cd2-40db-b040-27b3d9031e8b





Vatican used charity funds to buy Hertz credit derivatives

https://www.ft.com/content/f966e8b4-945a-45d0-8391-a305b3d8f7f5





Silent witnesses: what do three corpses have to do with a corruption case?

https://www.ft.com/content/7dc13ec9-721c-41a7-8423-daeb9a743e9a

