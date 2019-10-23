When California legalised cannabis in November 2016, the state government had several challenges on its hands. While it would no longer need to enforce a section of the criminal code, it required new regulations to govern legal sales and the management and collection of taxes.

With analysts predicting that legal marijuana could become a $5bn industry, injecting $1bn annually into Sacramento’s coffers, the Californian government expected to see a spike in business and trademark registrations as businesses rushed to set up as legal purveyors of cannabis.

At the time, trademark registrations were handled by just three people in the California secretary of state’s office. Previously, budding business owners had to submit their applications by mail or in person.

“We were anticipating lines [queues] around the building,” says Betsy Bogart, chief of the state’s business programmes division.

To try to ensure it would not be overrun, the division decided to digitise the registration process. “By offering our trademark and service mark application process online we’re making it quicker, easier and more convenient to do business in California,” says Alex Padilla, secretary of state. “[Businesses] can submit trademark or service mark applications in minutes from the convenience of their laptop, tablet or smartphone.”

Ms Bogart admits that many people in government perhaps thought about their work as a series of forms.

“Traditionally there are a lot of forms — drivers’ licences, tax returns, property registrations,” Ms Bogart says. “But if you think about forms as the collection of data and representative of an underlying process, you can then evolve that process and how you deliver government.”

Software can direct voters to other polling stations © Whitney Curtis/Getty

California’s trademark registration system has become a model for other transformation projects within the state and is the envy of governments around the country — not just because the whole project took seven weeks from design to implementation.

As well as letting people fill out trademark and business registration forms, company formation application review, payment, approval and updates can all be done online. What once would have taken hours of queueing and weeks to process now takes minutes.

Under Mr Padilla, the state has gone from being “very paper driven to increasingly online,” he says, allowing citizens to file limited liability company formations, statements of information and annual results with the state.

Paul Hirner, founder of SimpliGov, the start-up that designed and implemented the system for California, says the push for change in government is coming from inside and out.

“On the one side, citizens are driving interface changes and demanding better ease of use in government, while the people working within the system want to be more productive,” he says. “They want working lives that are about helping people get things done, not just about processing forms.”

SimpliGov is building a digital library of the forms that governments use and it will include the logic necessary to walk users through the filling-in process. The goal is to be able to offer county, city and state governments better forms and workflow automation that cuts costs, improves response times and makes public services generally better.

Seventeen hundred miles east of Sacramento lies fast-growing, well-heeled Collin County, in the Dallas, Texas area. The courthouse is where much of the county’s everyday business takes place; as well as local court cases, Texas counties also handle legal matters such as jury duty, jail inmate management, land filings, foreclosures, lost pets and elections.

Inside Collin County courthouse in Texas © Tim Wyatt

Over the past few years county employee Tim Nolan has been working with his team to put most of the county’s services online. He has built a search system that lets the public look up jail inmates, legal cases and warrants. It has about 2m page views a month in a county of just under 1m people.

“Jail inmates, legal cases and warrants all used to be separate searches but now they feed into each other,” says Mr Nolan. “If a person in the jail also has an outstanding warrant and an upcoming court case, they or their family can find this all out with the one search.”

It is the county’s management of elections that has gained the greatest attention. After voters experienced long queues at polling stations during the 2010 midterm election, Mr Nolan worked with the county’s election administrator to come up with a digital solution.

His team developed an app that lets voters see how long they will have to wait at their preferred or nearest polling station. If the queue is too long, the app generates a route for them to travel to one that is less busy.

In the 2016 presidential election, when 366,483 county citizens voted either early or on election day, Mr Nolan’s app provided queueing information 114,953 times and generated 136,340 routes.

In last year’s midterms 357,034 registered voters voted in the county. The app gave queueing information 89,630 times and provided 110,973 routes for voters looking to cast their vote more quickly.

“The days when a government didn’t have to provide high quality and efficient services are long gone — if they ever existed,” says Mr Nolan. “Dealing with government should be easy. Citizens expect it.”

