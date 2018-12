Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

MPs began debating Theresa May’s Brexit deal in the Commons this week and there was little sign of a breakthrough for the prime minister. The government’s legal advice on the deal was also made public - but has it set a bad precedent? Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, James Blitz, Miranda Green and Robert Shrimsley. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Harry Robertson