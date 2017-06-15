Listen to Lucy Add to myFT Let's have more 'womanterruption' Listen to Lucy Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save June 19, 2017 Financial Times management columnist Lucy Kellaway pokes fun at management fads and jargon, and celebrates the ups and downs of office life. Interruptions help cut short boring discussions. So instead of making men interrupt less, women should be made to do it more, argues Lucy Kellaway. Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally. iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save Latest Listen to Lucy Why the most successful people just say no Thursday, 15 June, 2017 Paul Romer’s ‘and’ quota is a false economy Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 You heard it here first: hold fast to your antiques Thursday, 1 June, 2017 Amy the robot wants my job, but she's no match for me Sunday, 21 May, 2017 To say older workers lack energy is ageist and wrong Wednesday, 17 May, 2017