India has a quickly growing gross domestic product and emerging middle class that is reaping rewards on foreign companies. Netflix entered India in a blaze of promotion and with a bag full of cash. The streaming service thinks the country is an untapped market, says Kiran Stacey. Will Netflix’s strategy succeed in scoring 100 million subscribers in India? Or will they fail to understand the country’s consumers? Produced by Molly Mintz