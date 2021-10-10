This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Disease dilemmas

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

WHO backs deployment of first malaria vaccine for children

Outline the impact that malaria has on people across Africa

Why is this vaccine particularly welcome in the fight against malaria?

To what extent is malaria a more serious disease than Covid-19 for many African countries? Additional questions:

Research the number of deaths attributed to malaria for countries across sub Saharan Africa over the last ten years: https://ourworldindata.org/malaria

Is there a correlation between deaths and a country’s level of development? How would you test to see if such a relationship exists?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun