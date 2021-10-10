Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Disease dilemmas

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

WHO backs deployment of first malaria vaccine for children

  • Outline the impact that malaria has on people across Africa

  • Why is this vaccine particularly welcome in the fight against malaria?

  • To what extent is malaria a more serious disease than Covid-19 for many African countries?

    Additional questions:

  • Research the number of deaths attributed to malaria for countries across sub Saharan Africa over the last ten years: https://ourworldindata.org/malaria

  • Is there a correlation between deaths and a country’s level of development? How would you test to see if such a relationship exists?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

