Pakistan exasperated by wavering US Afghan policy

President Donald Trump’s decision to keep US troops committed in Afghanistan has delighted Kabul, but caused exasperation in Islamabad, where officials say they struggle to interpret Washington’s changing approach to the region.

Mr Trump announced on Monday night that he had changed his mind about removing American troops from the country, which has seen a steep deterioration in security since the US ended its surge in 2012.

The speech delighted Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan president, whose government controls just 60 per cent of the country. Mr Ghani on Tuesday welcomed what he called “this affirmation of our efforts to achieve self-reliance”.

But alongside Mr Trump’s support for the Afghan government came sharp criticism of Pakistan’s failure to tackle terrorism, which many experts blame for the recent rise in militant attacks in Afghanistan.

The US president said: “Pakistan has also sheltered the same organisations that try every single day to kill our people.”

His words were merely the latest iteration of a wavering US approach to Pakistan, with successive administrations torn between reliance on Islamabad for intelligence and exasperation that it does not prevent terrorist groups operating there.

Pakistan retains its classification as a “major non-Nato ally” to the US, having co-operated with Washington since the cold war, when it helped support the mujahideen resistance against Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.

Islamabad also receives hundreds of millions of dollars every year in military aid, although twice in the last two years a large portion has been withheld because of a perceived failure to tackle terrorism.

Under the previous US administration, Pakistan was first praised for fighting terrorism, then criticised in the wake of the death of Osama bin Laden in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, then brought close again as the US increased its drone attacks in the country.

Mr Trump meanwhile has previously accused Pakistan of harbouring Bin Laden, but then lavished praise on Nawaz Sharif, its prime minister, in a phone call soon after taking office. Just three days ago, Joseph Votel, the head of US Central Command, left Pakistan, praising its commitment to “an honest and open relationship”.

The US approach has begun to cause anger in Pakistan. Imran Khan, the international cricketer turned opposition leader, said on Tuesday: “We fought two wars in Afghanistan at the US’s behest [while] paying heavy human and economic costs both times . . . time for Pakistan to say ‘never again’.”

Those sentiments were echoed by senior government and security officials. One senior member of the security services said: “The Americans know they will never win the war in Afghanistan. They are just taking out their frustration on us.”

A foreign ministry official added: “The Americans are proving once again that they’re only interested in transactional relationships in which they pay for a certain service and when that’s done they want to move on.”

One leader of Jamaat e-Islami, the Islamist party, told the Financial Times: “Our message has always been that you can’t trust the Americans. Now [Mr] Trump is proving that.”

Foreign policy experts say that Mr Trump is justified in accusing the Pakistani authorities of not doing enough to tackle groups such as the Taliban and the affiliated Haqqani Network. But they add that the real challenge is finding the right way to deal with the problem.

Michael Kugelman, an associate at the Wilson Center in Washington, said: “We’ve often heard US leaders pledge to get Pakistan to change its ways. The big question is what will Trump take out of the policy toolkit to compel Pakistan to change its ways — will he go beyond aid cuts and tough talk?”

In Islamabad, officials are braced for two immediate moves: further limits to future military aid and an increase in drone attacks in Pakistan’s semi autonomous tribal areas along the Afghan border.

But some in the country are concerned that Mr Trump’s talk could result in even more stringent action.

Mosharraf Zaidi, a Pakistani columnist, said: “There should be little doubt after this speech by Trump that the long-term trajectory for Pakistan-US relations is a sanctions regime.”