The decision by London mayor Sadiq Khan to apply London’s congestion charge to minicab drivers — but not to black cabs — breached their human rights and the equality laws, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain, a trade union, has brought a judicial review challenge over the mayor’s decision to extend the £11.50 daily charge to minicabs, which are predominantly driven by people of black and minority ethnic (BAME) background. Black cabs, whose drivers are predominantly white, are exempt from the charge.

Ben Collins QC, representing the IWGB, told the High Court that the April change “has had a disproportionate impact on BAME drivers, female drivers and on disabled passengers”.

He told the High Court that figures showed that 94 per cent of minicab drivers were of BAME heritage and 71 per cent live in the most deprived parts of London, earning about £28,000 before tax each year. They were “individuals who were working long hours to make ends meet and provide for their families in difficult circumstances”, he said.

By contrast black cabs — 88 per cent of whose drivers are white — remain exempt from the congestion charge.

Mr Collins also claims that extending the charge to minicabs, except for those registered as wheelchair accessible, also affects the income of female minicab drivers, who are more likely to work part-time, and reduces the numbers of minicabs available for disabled and elderly passengers.

IWGB claims Mr Khan’s decision to remove the exemption for minicabs is an unlawful breach of the Equality Act as well as a breach of human rights law. It is asking the High Court to assess whether the difference in treatment is justified.

Transport for London research submitted to the High Court showed there were 120,000 licensed minicab drivers in London in 2017, including an estimated 40,000 drivers working for Uber and 5,000 for Addison Lee. The majority of operators are small firms with fewer than 10 drivers each.

The London mayor and TfL said the decision to force minicab drivers to pay the charge for driving within the congestion zone was an important means of reducing traffic.

“They further consider that it will achieve significant and important road user, health and environmental benefits, in particularly quicker journeys, a more resilient road network and cleaner air,” they said in written arguments to the court.

Martin Chamberlain QC, barrister for the London mayor, said the effects of the decision on the minicab drivers’ human rights is “general, distant and tenuous”.

He said figures show that the annual cost of congestion in London is estimated at £5.5bn, and if action is not taken to reduce traffic by 2041 it would take more than an hour to travel 10km by road in central London — 15 minutes longer than today.

The case continues.