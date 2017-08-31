South African police ask former finance minister for affadavit

Police have requested Trevor Manuel, South Africa’s longest-serving finance minister, to provide an affidavit over alleged rogue spying by the tax authorities as part of an investigation observers say has been orchestrated by allies of President Jacob Zuma.

A spokesperson for South Africa’s Hawks, an anti-corruption police unit, confirmed on Thursday that it had sought affidavits from Mr Manuel, who was in charge of the Treasury from 1996 to 2009, and his former deputy Jabu Moleketi about the alleged clandestine unit in the South African Revenue Service.

Mr Manuel and Mr Moleketi “are not suspects”, said Hangwani Mulaudzi. “We just want to clarify whether they knew at the time about this unit.”

The investigation has previously focused on Pravin Gordhan, who led the revenue service at the time and who was fired by Mr Zuma as finance minister this year.

Mr Manuel, whose tenure as finance minister was widely respected by markets, is among a handful of veterans of the ruling African National Congress who called on Mr Zuma to resign over corruption allegations.

Mr Gordhan is not a subject of the current investigation and no charges are “intended to be laid”, Mr Mulaudzi said.

Since his sacking Mr Gordhan has been one of the strongest opponents within the ANC of the alleged influence of the Guptas, a business family accused of using ties to Mr Zuma and his family to control ministerial appointments and state contracts. Both Mr Zuma and the Guptas deny the allegations.

Mr Manuel could not be reached for comment by the Financial Times but told South African media that he referred the request for an affidavit to his lawyer.

Last year prosecutors dropped charges against Mr Gordhan that were widely seen as a pretext for Mr Zuma to remove him and install a more pliant appointee in the Treasury. Mr Gordhan was eventually sacked in March and replaced with Malusi Gigaba, an ally of the president.

Reviving the case will reignite fears that Mr Zuma is using police and prosecutors to intimidate opponents, especially as a race to succeed him as ANC leader heats up. The president has backed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, his former wife, to replace him when he steps down as party leader after the vote in December.

Mr Gordhan has also recently come under fire for questioning recent sales of media and mining assets by the Guptas, which took place in rapid succession this month. “We should have our urgency fuelled by these successive disposals within 48 hours,” he said.

Duduzane Zuma, the president’s son who holds shares in Gupta-owned companies, accused Mr Gordhan in an open letter this week of hounding him when he was finance minister. “You have used various state bodies . . . to try and destroy me and my business colleagues with no proof of misconduct,” he wrote.

On Thursday, Mr Gordhan said that attacks on his record were “a very transparent and ridiculous attempt to shift the focus from the plentiful evidence” of the Guptas’ alleged influence, including a government ombudsman’s report and several email leaks. “They want to muddy the waters,” he added.