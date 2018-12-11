Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In the final episode of three recorded at this year’s Global Peter Drucker Forum, the FT’s management editor Andrew Hill speaks to Jean-Dominique Senard, chief executive of Michelin, the French tyre manufacturer, and Namita Narkar, a marketing manager in the medical devices division of Abbott, the American multinational. The two discuss leadership and the importance of conviction and purpose in the grandiose surroundings of the Hofburg imperial palace in Vienna - which helps explain the echo you may hear.