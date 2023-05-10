Silicon Valley legend Intel was the semiconductor chip industry’s global leader for decades. Lately it’s fallen behind, just as the US is recognising the importance of chips to economic and national security. Now, Intel is trying to turn itself round. The FT’s Richard Waters explains its plans and the many challenges it will face in order to reclaim that stature.

Clip from CNN

