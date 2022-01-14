All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the capital of Papua New Guinea?

Who wrote the influential work of anthropology Coming of Age in Samoa?

Which song by the Verve was named by both NME and Rolling Stone as the 1997 Single of the Year?

Who’s the only Briton to have been the creative director of the Christian Dior fashion house?

To which order of monks did Anselm of Canterbury, Pope Clement VI and Cardinal Basil Hume all belong?

Who became the new presenter of A Question of Sport in 2021?

What’s the name of the junction of the A1(M) and the A66 near Richmond in North Yorkshire?

What's the only horse to have won the Grand National three times?

Holden Caulfield is the main character of which novel?