Ahead of the launch of the 2018 FT and McKinsey Business Book of the Year prize, this fifth series discusses the six shortlisted books with its authors. In this first episode, Jonathan Derbyshire, the FT’s executive opinion editor, talks to John Carreyrou, author of Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, and James Crabtree, author of The Billionaire Raj: A Journey Through India’s New Gilded Age