How did Theresa May unlock the stalled negotiations with the EU? What is in the divorce settlement? And what does it mean for the next stage of talks? With Alex Barker and George Parker of the Financial Times, plus Henry Newman from the Open Europe think tank. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Madison Darbyshire.

