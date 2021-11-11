Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Should the bloc be flexible on the rules or take a hard line?

Poland’s judicial reforms have put it on a collision course with the EU over human rights and the rule of law. Can the bloc adapt to accommodate its more awkward members or should it take a hard line? Gideon discusses the problem with Catherine De Vries, a professor of political science who specialises in the EU and is based at Bocconi University in Milan.

