Poland’s challenge to the EU
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Rachman Review news every morning.
Should the bloc be flexible on the rules or take a hard line?
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/e66fa8b7-7b92-4497-8585-cf43e8cd41fc
Poland’s judicial reforms have put it on a collision course with the EU over human rights and the rule of law. Can the bloc adapt to accommodate its more awkward members or should it take a hard line? Gideon discusses the problem with Catherine De Vries, a professor of political science who specialises in the EU and is based at Bocconi University in Milan.
Clips: BBC, Euronews. European Commission
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published