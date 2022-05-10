Wellbeing and fitness: six awesome adventures on horseback

FT SeriesWellbeing and fitness: six awesome adventures on horsebackSee the world from a different perspective© Katrina FlynnRediscovering magical Andalucía on horsebackBeloved Spanish retreat Trasierra has become the starting point for a mesmerising horseriding safariFive great horseback adventures that will leave you giddySaddle up for the ride of a lifetime Let a horse lead you to better managementAn ‘equine coaching’ course helps leaders understand how their behaviour impacts on othersAdventure at the eco corral: sustainable cattle ranching in ColoradoThe FT’s US financial editor saddles up for an all-in cowboy experience in the high desertInside the elite world of international showjumpingWant to become a champion in the world’s most glamorous arena? You’ll need guts, determination, understanding parents – and a stable full of cashCharlotte Dumas photographs Japan’s wild horsesNew portraits by the Dutch photographer document the endangered existence of the country’s rare equine breeds