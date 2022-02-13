Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

  • Demand and supply, merit goods, price mechanism

NHS waiting lists will grow for 2 more years, health service admits

  • Explain why healthcare is a merit good

  • Use a demand and supply diagram to illustrate how substantial NHS waiting lists arise when most of its services are free at the point of use

  • Identify the factors that will cause waiting lists to grow for another two years in England

  • ‘NHS waiting lists will continue to grow … despite a tax rise designed to plough an additional £30bn into the service.’ Evaluate whether queues for treatment will be significantly reduced using monies from the health and social care levy

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

