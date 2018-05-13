The truce on Israel’s border with Syria has held, bar a few stray projectiles, since after the Israeli army established control over the Golan Heights during the six day Arab-Israeli war in 1973. A salvo of 20 Iranian rockets, followed by a retaliatory barrage of Israeli bombs on Iranian positions inside Syria, changed that last week, turning a cold war into one that is becoming alarmingly hot.

There is little doubt that President Donald Trump’s unilateral decision to abrogate the Iran nuclear deal has markedly escalated the risk of a conflagration that both prolongs Syria’s agony and extends beyond its borders. Both Iran and Israel have fired their warning shots.

From the sidelines, John Bolton, Mr Trump’s national security adviser, appears to be goading the various parties to fire the next round. He has long advocated regime change in Iran. In more cloaked language in a Washington Post column published last week, he seemed to be suggesting that Israel do the heavy lifting. While some believe “Israel’s influence should be constrained,” he noted, Mr Trump sees an opportunity to “leverage” the warming US-Israel relationship for the “benefit of both nations”.

In these tense times, that sounds like shorthand for calling Israel to arms, punctuated as it is by next week’s ceremony formally moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, an act that pours more oil on religious and sectarian fires.

In the event of a wider meltdown, it is far from obvious which, if any, of the many competing forces eyeballing each other amid Syria’s desolation will emerge on top. An escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran would be hugely destructive to both sides.

Israel might be able to knock out some of the missiles ranged against it both in southern Lebanon, in the hands of Iran-backed Hizbollah militia, and in Syria, where it proclaimed so confidently last week that it had hit “all of” Iran’s assets.

It is far less clear how a full-scale conflict would roll back Iran’s more asymmetric projection of power in the form of allied militias across the Levant. That influence has just been consolidated at the ballot box in Lebanon, where Hizbollah made huge gains in May 6 elections, and a similar result looks likely in Iraq, where elections took place on Saturday.

Israel might be able to inflict devastating losses on Iranian and Iran-backed forces in Syria. That would severely weaken Bashar al-Assad’s regime too. But it is unclear who or what would step into the void. Last time, it was Isis.

Out of pure self-interest, Benjamin Netanyahu would be wise to cast his eye over history. Three of his predecessors as Israeli prime minister were driven into the wilderness after leading Israel into war, most recently Ehud Olmert following the 2006 invasion of Lebanon. The difference this time is in the capacity of Iran to reply.

It is to be hoped that fear of provoking an uncontrollable chain reaction will deter both sides from acting rashly. In an ideal world, the US would be acting as a restraining influence, too, halting Israel’s very public march towards a pre-emptive strike. Preferably, it would do so in tandem with renewed US and Russian efforts to secure a truce across Syria, and to contain Iranian and Hizbollah expansion within limits that reassures Israel.

In this far-from-ideal situation, the only country with viable bridges to both Israel and Iran is Russia. Fortunately, President Vladimir Putin is speaking to both sides. Whatever his motives, he looks the stronger for it.