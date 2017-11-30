Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Iceland is set to become the latest European country to be run by a left-right “grand coalition” after leading parties reached an agreement designed to end the political instability that has dogged the Nordic country since its financial crisis.

The two biggest groups in Iceland — the centre-left Left-Green Movement and the centre-right Independence party — and the centrist Progressives agreed late on Wednesday to form a coalition government.

Katrin Jakobsdottir, leader of the Left-Greens, is set to become prime minister while the current premier Bjarni Benediktsson, head of Independence, is due to return to his former job as finance minister.

The new government, which will be unveiled later on Thursday, enjoys only a fragile majority in Althing, the world’s oldest parliament, after two Left-Green MPs voted against the coalition talks. It has 33 MPs in the 63-seat parliament.

Of the four Icelandic governments since 2007, only one has served a full four-year term: the centre-left administration from 2009 to 2013. Iceland has faced two elections in the past 13 months due to repeated scandals involving the centre-right. Ms Jakobsdottir will become Iceland’s sixth prime minister in the past decade.

Business leaders have urged stability but fret about a political landscape in which new parties have made breakthroughs in every election, making forming a government tricky. Ms Jakobsdottir first tried to form a purely centre-left coalition but these talks quickly fell through.

“We need stability, but I don’t know how easy it is to get it. There are no obvious political combinations,” said one business leader after the last elections in October.

Ms Jakobsdottir will become prime minister despite polling significantly behind Mr Benediktsson’s Independence party. The Left-Greens attracted 16.9 per cent of the vote against 25.2 per cent for Independence.

Icelandic media are reporting that Independence is likely to get five ministerial posts against three each for the Left-Greens and the Progressives.

Iceland’s economy is cooling somewhat after posting rapid growth in recent years due to surging tourism. Some experts have expressed fears that its increasing dependence on tourism makes Iceland vulnerable to a new downturn and have urged the government to try to make more money from tourists. Iceland is expecting more than 2m tourists to visit this year compared with about 500,000 in 2010.

The coalition has agreed not to increase VAT on tourism, according to local media reports, although an arrival and departure fee is being considered. Capital gains tax is also likely to be increased.