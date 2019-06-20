Amber Rudd, the UK’s work and pensions secretary, has urged Boris Johnson’s allies not to try to rig the final stages of the Conservative party leadership race.

Speaking on the BBC’s Today programme on Thursday morning, Ms Rudd said talk of the Johnson campaign “lending votes” to other candidates was “rather discrediting of the system”.

Britain’s ruling party will later on Thursday whittle down the candidates to replace Theresa May, who will quit Downing Street in late July, to the last two.

Ms Rudd’s comments came amid suspicions that Mr Johnson, the frontrunner in the contest, may have tactically “lent” some supporters to certain rivals in order to prevent others reaching the final list of two names.

Ms Rudd, who supports foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt for the leadership, said every MP had an important responsibility to vote for the person they thought could best lead Britain out of its current political crisis.

“I would call on Boris himself to repudiate the information that’s coming out, friends of Boris saying this and that, this is a serious moment,” she said. “We don’t need that sort of game-playing that’s going on in parliament.”

Mr Hunt has been consistently in second place in the first three ballots but is now facing a dogfight to stay in the contest.

Many MPs think that Mr Johnson would prefer to face Mr Hunt — who campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU in 2016’s referendum — than Michael Gove, environment secretary, who was a senior figure in the Vote Leave campaign. Critics have dubbed Mr Hunt “Theresa May in trousers”, reflecting his low-key manner and his belated conversion to the Brexit cause.

In an attempt to dispel suspicions he might not offer a serious challenge to Mr Johnson, Mr Hunt tweeted on Wednesday night: “If I make it to the final I will put my heart & soul into giving him the contest of his life: in politics today the unexpected often happens. The stakes too high to allow anyone to sail through untested.”

On Thursday, the remaining field of four candidates will be reduced to three in another secret ballot, with the result announced around 1pm. Then there will be a final vote to select the last two names in the early evening.

The winner will be selected in a ballot of 160,000 Tory grassroots members next month.

Mr Johnson, the former foreign secretary, won Wednesday’s third ballot with 143 votes, far ahead of home secretary Sajid Javid, Mr Hunt and Mr Gove — while international development secretary Rory Stewart was eliminated. Mr Hunt won 54 votes, Mr Gove 51 and Mr Javid 38. Attempts have already begun to win over the former supporters of Mr Stewart.

Ms Rudd insisted that she was not “resigned” to Mr Johnson becoming prime minister.

“We haven’t seen much of Boris,” she said, pointing out that there will be 16 hustings over three weeks in front of party members. “There is a lot of opportunity for the membership of the Conservative Party to decide who would be the best prime minister, not just a good campaigner.”