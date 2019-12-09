Shadow chancellor to set out a Labour government's first 100 days
John McDonnell will use a speech in London this morning to set out what a Labour government would do in its first 100 days, writes Jim Pickard.
Much of this will be familiar from our Financial Times interview with the shadow chancellor last week. Early priorities for Labour include ending austerity and nationalising the water and energy industries.
Labour would set up a National Transformation Unit and kickstart a National Investment Bank, regional development banks and a Post Bank.
Sunak says UK and EU have agreed Northern Ireland timeline
George Parker reports:
Rishi Sunak, Treasury chief secretary, said Britain had agreed with the EU a timeline for implementing the new Northern Ireland arrangements, adding: "I've actually been incredibly impressed by all the preparations that have gone on."
Mr Sunak, speaking on the BBC's Today programme, said that Northern Ireland would have "unfettered access" to the rest of the UK market.
His comments come after the FT revealed a Department for Exiting the EU document had warned that implementing Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal, which would see Northern Ireland remain part of the EU customs code, presents a “major” challenge.
The document also raised the possible “legal and political (domestic and EU) impact of not being able to deliver the protocol in Dec 2020” — a reference to the protocol covering Northern Ireland signed by Mr Johnson with the other 27 EU member states last October to secure an exit deal.
John McDonnell defends Labour's economic plans
John McDonnell defended Labour's economic and taxation plans to John Caldwell, the billionaire mobile phones entrepreneur who co-founded Phones 4u, in a joint interview on Radio 4's Today programme.
The shadow chancellor said:
We want to put in fair taxation that provides us with the building block in which we can invest in our public services. It is about making sure that small businesses are supported so they can scale up. That is the whole thrust of our economic strategy.
It is based upon hard-nosed discussions that we have had - with the Institute of Directors, the CBI, the Federation of Small Businesses, Make UK, the Chambers of Commerce. And most of them welcome those investments.
Rhetoric around taxation in some of our media.is actually so exaggerated it is beyond the reality of what we are doing. If people just look at our proposals I think they are fairly balanced.
Sterling rallies to highest level since April
The pound rose in early London trading to its highest level since early April with Boris Johnson holding a strong lead in election polling.
Sterling was recently up 0.25 per cent on the US dollar, hitting a high of $1.318. It rose by a similar margin against the euro, with one pound buying 1.1902 units of the common currency.
Sterling has rallied 10 per cent against the buck since falling below $1.20 in early September, when concerns over a potentially chaotic no-deal Brexit were swirling.
Mr Johnson enters the final week of the election campaign with a 10-point lead on his rival Jeremy Corbyn, according to the latest FT poll tracker. The consistent gap has been a boon to the pound since many analysts and investors reckon if the Tories can seal a majority, it would help ease political uncertainty that has gripped the UK.
Economists are mixed on the broader economic effects of the election result, with some projecting a Tory majority would help boost the economy and others expecting a more tepid performance or potentially a recession. Chris Giles has written an excellent read on the subject.
Election polls in the past have, of course, been terribly wrong. So some traders are expecting turbulence on election night this Thursday if things do not play out as expected. More on that topic in the FT's Market Questions.
What the papers say
The centre-left Guardian says Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party is in a last-ditch drive to focus on voters' finances, while the Times points to Johnson's "blitz" in the Labour heartlands in the northeast of England over the final 72 hours of campaigning:
The front page of the Daily Express says it's the last chance to save Brexit and Britain and the Daily Telegraph quotes Mr Johnson saying that Mr Corbyn will betray Brexit.
The Financial Times writes that Mr Johnson, with weekend polls giving the prime minister a steady lead of about 10 per cent, has used one of the final days of campaigning to outline plans for a points-based immigration system.
NHS watch: The left-leaning tabloid the Mirror splashes on a four-year-old being treated on the floor at a National Health Service hospital because there are not enough beds while the i says the NHS waiting times ordeal for patients is being 'covered up'.
Welcome back: three days to go
UK politicians start their final week of campaigning before voters go to the polls on Thursday, with Conservative leader Boris Johnson heading for Labour leave heartlands in the northeast of England and shadow chancellor John McDonnell preparing a speech in which he will declare an end to austerity should Labour win.
Please join us as we update the blog with the day's political events.
