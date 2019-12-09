Shadow chancellor to set out a Labour government's first 100 days

John McDonnell will use a speech in London this morning to set out what a Labour government would do in its first 100 days, writes Jim Pickard.

Much of this will be familiar from our Financial Times interview with the shadow chancellor last week. Early priorities for Labour include ending austerity and nationalising the water and energy industries.

Labour would set up a National Transformation Unit and kickstart a National Investment Bank, regional development banks and a Post Bank.

Here's a reminder of the FT interview from four days ago: John McDonnell: Labour will govern alone in a hung parliament