Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Italy's prime minister Guiseppe Conte lives to fight another day after a bid by the populist leader Matteo Salvini to unseat him and win power by holding snap elections failed. Katie Martin discusses whether the new alliance between the Five Star Movement and its former enemy, the Democratic Party, can last with Ben Hall and Miles Johnson.





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Ben Hall, Europe editor, and Miles Johnson, Rome correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.