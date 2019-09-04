Print this page

Italy's prime minister Guiseppe Conte lives to fight another day after a bid by the populist leader Matteo Salvini to unseat him and win power by holding snap elections failed. Katie Martin discusses whether the new alliance between the Five Star Movement and its former enemy, the Democratic Party, can last with Ben Hall and Miles Johnson.


Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Ben Hall, Europe editor, and Miles Johnson, Rome correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Information about Topic Tracker

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast