UK power company SSE has struggled to attract new investors because of threats by the opposition Labour party to renationalise energy networks, its chief executive has said.

In a rare interview, Alistair Phillips-Davies, said it had been difficult to encourage new investors to buy SSE’s shares after Labour warned it would bring back into public hands the large companies that own the cables and pipelines that deliver electricity and gas to homes and businesses. SSE is one of the UK’s Big Six household power suppliers but also has large energy networks and power generation businesses.

The renationalisation threat was first made in Labour’s 2017 election manifesto but investors in UK energy network companies, which also include National Grid and Iberdrola of Spain, were further unsettled in May when the party suggested it would not compensate shareholders at market value.

“We are in a situation where you have . . . an event that appears unlikely but could have quite nasty effects and so it’s difficult for us to get new investors to buy into the stock,” Mr Phillips-Davies told the Financial Times.

SSE’s shares have lost a fifth of their value since May 2017, when the manifesto was published. Mr Phillips-Davies, who has been chief executive of SSE since 2013, acknowledged there had been other pressures on the stock, such as Brexit and the UK government’s recent cap on household energy bills, but the problems had been particularly apparent since that time, he said.

Alistair Phillips-Davies said SSE was focused on demonstrating that energy networks were better off in the private sector © Bloomberg

Martin Brough, an analyst at Macquarie, said in a recent note that political risks were the “single biggest driver” for SSE’s shares and they could gain 40 per cent if the renationalisation threat were removed.

Mr Phillips-Davies said SSE would do “whatever we need to protect our shareholders” in the event of a Labour government, although he declined to comment on whether the company had examined moving its base overseas or changing its ownership structure to protect shareholders.

Macquarie analysts have suggested companies under threat of renationalisation should look at shifting businesses offshore.

Mr Phillips-Davies said the company was focused on demonstrating that energy networks were better off in the private sector but added: “If there were any legal things we need to do in the background, we will do those.”

The company commissioned a report by consultancy NERA comparing the performance of privately owned and state-owned energy networks, drawing on studies done since UK privatisation began in 1986 and examples in Australia and Germany. The report concluded that privately owned networks “have lower costs and deliver higher customer service standards than their public counterparts”.

Labour claims energy networks have made “huge profit margins” and overcharged UK customers “to the order of billions of pounds”.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey said in response to Mr Phillips-Davies’s comments: “Compared to other countries in Europe, the UK is unusual in handing full control of its energy networks to private companies. But as we face the mammoth tasks of tackling climate change and making energy affordable — where private energy networks are failing — and ensuring a just transition for energy workers, it’s time to put common sense over ideology and bring networks back into public hands.”

Mr Phillips-Davies recently updated SSE’s strategy to focus on the networks business and its renewables power generation arm. It is aiming to dispose of its retail business, which supplies electricity and gas to UK households, by the second half of next year, by either floating it as a separate company or through another transaction, such as a sale or merger.