This is an audio transcript of the Unhedged podcast episode: ‘Harry Markowitz found a free lunch in finance’

Ethan Wu

A few weeks ago, we lost a titan of modern finance. Harry Markowitz — academic, 1990 Economics Nobel Prize winner — passed away on June 22nd, and his legacy in some ways defines modern finance. There’s no way to think about any of the concepts we use to discuss finance and markets without talking at least a little bit about Harry Markowitz’s contributions.

So, you know, it’s a Thursday, it’s after July 4th; we thought it’d be a good time to step back into the annals of history, ask what did Harry Markowitz do and why does he matter today?

This is Unhedged, the markets and finance show from the Financial Times and Pushkin. I am reporter Ethan Wu joined today in the New York studio by Alphaville reporter Alex Scaggs, who has just emerged from the dusty tomes of the academic financial literature to talk to other human beings.

Alex Scaggs

Yeah, it’s very exciting to just like be with a person again, you know?

Ethan Wu

When’s the last time you saw another human face and not a book? (Laughter) No, in all seriousness . . .

Alex Scaggs

Oh, God.

Ethan Wu

Alex has just written a very good obituary of Harry Markowitz in the Financial Times, which you all should read and we’ll have in the show notes. But I think because Markowitz was so influential, Alex, in some ways it makes it hard to talk about because one of his main findings is about diversification, which literally everyone who has graduated high school has heard about, right? It’s like standard personal finance curriculum now. And so I think to talk about Markowitz, you need to talk about pre-Markowitz, and you kind of get at this in your piece. Like the first line is there’s a pre-Markowitz world and a post- Markowitz world. What is that pre-Markowitz world to you?

Alex Scaggs

Yeah. So the pre-Markowitz world reminds me of, you know, people take out their corporate balance sheets, they look at it, they say, oh, this one looks nice, and I’ve heard of this company and I like using their stuff. So let me have 50 per cent of my money in that and then 50 per cent in another stock just to be safe.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. Like, the way it works in my head is you’d go to the richest guy in town, who was also the stockbroker. He’d have a top hat and a cane and would own a big boat. (Alex laughs) And you’d say, hello, I’d like to invest my money. And he’d say, here’s some GE and some Ford; now go play golf. I don’t know if this is true, but it feels true.

Alex Scaggs

Exactly. I think that you’d probably talk about the stock picks on the golf course . . .

Ethan Wu

(Laughter) Right.

Alex Scaggs

Over like your third whisky of the day at 3pm. But, you know, it was sort of this, like, old boys club, you know, lots of conventional wisdom. And the thing is, like, it made sense, right? But it wasn’t very rigorous. There wasn’t a lot of math, or at least not high-level math involved, lots of arithmetic, you know, balance sheets and stuff. But then Markowitz came in and basically imposed pretty rigorous math and optimisation ideas on investing. And, you know, I think he said this, you know, the only free lunch basically in investing comes from diversification.

Ethan Wu

Exactly. And just to sharpen that point a bit: if you own five stocks, right, those stocks are going to give you a certain amount of return and they’re going to have a certain risk attached that, you know, they might go up, might go down. But if you expand that from 5 to 50 or 500, you can get the same or greater return for the same or less risk, right? More return, less risk — just by expanding the kind of base of investments that you’re using, because each of those individual stocks has various risks, but if they cancel out, they kind of point in opposite directions. Over a broad sweep of investments, your portfolio can do better. So that’s kind of the basic concept. But higher return, lower risk — it’s a great deal if you’re an investor.

Alex Scaggs

Yeah, and the thing is diversification was like, it sounds reasonable so people did it kind of. But Markowitz was the first guy to really model this out in sort of a sophisticated, mathematical way. He sort of showed it as almost a rule, right? And that kind of made him the first quant?

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Alex Scaggs

Which I know is a little surprising because you think markets, you think numbers, you think everything’s quant. But really, I think before him it was this sort of like genteel, like, oh, this company seems nice. And I met their CEO last week and then after him, it, you know, a lot of optimisation strategies, a lot of math.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. And I think in some ways Markowitz’s biggest legacy came through one of his collaborators, and you tell the story a bit in your obituary, Alex, of William Sharpe, who I believe you talked to, if I’m not mistaken.

Alex Scaggs

I did. I did.

Ethan Wu

The William Sharpe.

Alex Scaggs

I was . . . Yes, so the William Sharpe. Basically, if you’ve invested in any fund of any kind, you probably recognise the Sharpe ratio, which is a measure of risk-adjusted return. William Sharpe is the guy who came up with that, and so he did that building off of Markowitz’s work. So he was at RAND Corporation while he was working on his PhD and one of his bosses was like, oh, you should talk to this guy, Harry Markowitz, or you should, like, check out his work. And he built on that sort of quanti foundation to come up with a formula and sort of a model that redefined finance, like, wholesale.

Ethan Wu

So, this is the idea — this is jargony, but it’s important — of the capital asset pricing model, commonly known as Capm. This is kind of Sharpe’s big innovation. And what it tells you is how do you put a price on a stock, and with some kind of basic inputs that, you know, these days you can get off Google — like, you know, what’s the prevailing interest rate; what is, like, the S&P 500 return — you can come up with a reasonable first approximation of what a stock should be worth. Again, it sounds jargony, but this is widespread even today. Half a century later, there was a recent paper that we wrote about on the Unhedged newsletter earlier this year finding that 85 per cent of major US corporate finance departments use the capital asset pricing model, use Capm, to make business decisions. It’s still widespread, and that’s directly from the pens of Sharpe and Markowitz.

Alex Scaggs

Exactly.

Ethan Wu

Was Markowitz like . . . what was he like as a person?

Alex Scaggs

Markowitz sounds like a really interesting guy. So I didn’t get to talk to him much, but I think he sort of like built the moulds of the, like, quant personality.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Alex Scaggs

Right? He was sort of irreverent, really open-minded, but also very rigorous. So like, he would hear ideas from anyone. He would talk to grad students. You know, he sort of was not into these kind of traditional hierarchies of finance and economics. And I think part of that was because he trusted his own intellect to be able to evaluate the ideas just on their merits.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Alex Scaggs

Like, he didn’t need to rely on that stuff. And it’s so funny because I kind of see it even today with quants.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Alex Scaggs

Like, he was apparently like a big wine guy, (Ethan laughs) and I know a bunch of quants who are really into wine and, like, trading wine and, like, it’s so funny to see these kinds of parallels, like, decades later.

Ethan Wu

You’ve got to use all that excess income on something.

Alex Scaggs

Yeah, exactly.

Ethan Wu

(Laughter) So, OK, enough time praising Markowitz; great man of financial history. But let’s talk about the haters, right? Any great man’s got his detractors. I think some of the criticism of him, I’m very sympathetic to and, you know, I put it in kind of two big buckets. And so, you know, one is that Markowitz, at least in his published work, maybe he personally had a different understanding. Markowitz’s published work misunderstood risk. This is one criticism you’ll hear, and I want to read just briefly from Peter L Bernstein’s 1996 investing classic, Against the Gods. He writes here, gives this little fictional story. “A group of hikers in the wilderness came upon a bridge that would greatly shorten their return to home base. Noting that the bridge was high, narrow and rickety, they fitted themselves with ropes, harnesses and other safeguards before starting across. When they reached the other side, they found a hungry mountain lion patiently awaiting their arrival. (Book page flips) I have a hunch that Markowitz, with his focus on volatility, would have been taken by surprise by that mountain lion.”

And I think what Bernstein is trying to say here is, you crossed the bridge. That’s great, good for you. You’ve improved your return or lowered your risk, but you had the whole other risk of the mountain lion waiting to eat you. And if the stock goes up and down, that’s one way of thinking about risk. But another way of thinking about it is, have you actually lost money in the market? And maybe a second criticism of Markowitz that you’ll hear is risk and return are just two dimensions. There’s this trend of factor investing where people look at 25 bajillion factors to consider a stock by. There’s more than just two dimensions to evaluate an asset on. And one investor I was speaking to yesterday made this point to me. Markowitz, you know, he conceptualised stocks as kind of a, you know, two-dimension pendulum swinging back and forth between risk on the one hand and return on the other hand. And, you know, maybe the way the stock market actually works is it’s a 75-dimension pendulum swinging in directions we can barely even conceive.

Alex Scaggs

Well, the funny thing about those guys, and they’re factor investors . . .

Ethan Wu

They’re factor investors.

Alex Scaggs

Yeah, right. Yeah. If you look at their performance, I don’t know how much good the other 73 directions are providing.

Ethan Wu

Right.

Alex Scaggs

You know, cause I think there is an edge to be had sometimes, but you have to be super rigorous about the inputs to these models. And I do think that still kind of fits with Markowitz’s general framework. It’s sort of the difference between, like, OK, if you like, pick the right factors, can you outperform or should you just invest in an index fund?

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Alex Scaggs

And let it go?

Ethan Wu

And I’m glad you mentioned index funds because I think in some ways this is the biggest legacy of Markowitzian thought, which is that he set the bar really high. He said, if you can diversify across a large base of assets, you can get a pretty good return with totally manageable risk. And yeah, there are some active investors that are stock picking or doing some fancy 75D chess who can do a little better, but can they do a little bit over five years, over 10 years, over 20 years, over 40 years? It’s tough. It’s tough to clear that bar year after year after year. And, you know, the passive investing industry is just gigantic these days. And that comes directly from Markowitz.

Alex Scaggs

Oh, totally. And I think that it’s funny cause, you know, they say academics, it’s like tyranny of small differences or whatever. Like, I do think that Markowitz was set apart a little bit from the people who came after and that he thought that active managers could beat the market . . .

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Alex Scaggs

Or some of them could. But I think he was the guy who introduced the idea that if you’re an active manager winning, there has to be another active manager somewhere else losing.

Ethan Wu

Yes.

Alex Scaggs

And that’s just a fact. Everyone in finance kind of knows this now, but he was sort of the guy that created the framework for people to understand that.

Ethan Wu

Picking the stockpicker is . . .

Alex Scaggs

Yes.

Ethan Wu

Almost as hard, if not harder, than picking the stocks.

Alex Scaggs

Exactly.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. (Laughter) And, you know, it’s such a huge departure from that pre-Markowitz world we were talking about a little bit ago of go to the richest guy in town and ask him for GE stock. These days if you’re an average individual investor, probably what you wanna do in most cases is just buy the index fund, right? Like, don’t try to overthink it.

Alex Scaggs

Yeah, exactly. And the funny thing is that, again, a lot of the haters of passive investing and even systematic investing tend to be the guys who think like, oh, those stockpicking days were so great. Like, oh yeah, those were the good old days. But the question is, like, good for who?

Ethan Wu

Yeah, good for the guy in the top hat that really wants you to buy some GE.

Alex Scaggs

(Laughter)

Ethan Wu

That’s who it’s good for. All right, Alex. We’ll be back in a moment with Long/Short.

Unhedged is produced by Jake Harper and edited by Brian Urstadt. Our executive producer is Jacob Goldstein. We had additional help from Topher Forhecz. Cheryl Brumley is the FT’s global head of audio. Special thanks to Laura Clarke, Alastair Mackie, John Schnaars, Eric Sandler and Jess Truglia. FT premium subscribers can get the Unhedged newsletter for free, and a 90-day free trial is available to everyone else. Just go to ft.com/unhedgedoffer. I’m Ethan Wu. Thanks for listening.

