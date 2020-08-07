A lack of pen and paper may seem like the least of a lawyer’s concerns in the 21st century. But for the Asian firms plunged into the coronavirus pandemic this year, an inability to sign documents in person was one example of the unique kind of headache slowing them down.

The pandemic has exposed persistent inefficiencies in law firms’ traditional ways of working, which look increasingly out of place as digitalisation takes hold, and triggered a rethink on expensive overheads, such as offices, now weighing on cash-strapped firms.

In some cases, the most important innovations for law firms involve a reworking of available technology. Rajah & Tann launched automated digital invoices within weeks of the onset of the pandemic and established a new platform where clients can confidently sign contracts electronically for the first time.

Although e-signing is readily available to lawyers, they have been cautious to trust it for their most vital work and the most important deals are signed in person. That luxury disappeared when executives could no longer meet in rooms to hammer out contracts and signing documents became a hazard.

“When we [all] return to the office, picking up a pen and paper and signing something is going to be the unnatural thing, [as opposed to] signing something on a screen,” says Rajesh Sreenivasan, head of Rajah & Tann Singapore’s technology, media and communications practice.

In the city-state, a range of mundane everyday activities quickly became impossible when firms were given a few weeks at most to prepare for lockdown. Mr Sreenivasan says secretaries were seen hauling desktop computers home in order to be able to continue working because of the difficulty of hooking large printers up to remote systems. Rajah & Tann set up a new online platform to give support staff access to legal matters in order to get around the problem.

Firms also woke up to the unnecessary burden that expensive, glossy offices in central locations place on them. Those buildings, once a lure to clients and staff, have become an albatross round their necks as rents collide with reduced revenue. Now firms are considering more permanent remote arrangements.

Rajah & Tann had sought to shift its staff to a remote working culture before the pandemic through its “open office” initiative, which included scrapping partners’ coveted rooms in favour of open-plan working.

“It meant that we had a fully mobile system, [before the pandemic]”, says Mr Sreenivasan. “At the moment we still allocate some space to partners but over time that will go away too,” he says, acknowledging some of them are “resistant” to the idea.

Hamilton Locke, a young Australian firm with revenues of about $14m last year and 16 partners, outsourced its back office to law company Elevate and works from just a handful of offices. The majority of its lawyers work from home most days of the week.

Nick Humphrey, managing partner, says “very big back offices on the premises, marble foyers, lots of meeting rooms, every partner having a secretary . . . is a bloated structure.”

The partnership model at the heart of many global law firms, which pays out the bulk of profits to partners with a stake in the business, may also prove a strain in the crisis. Hamilton Locke is not a partnership but a legal company, with benefits that include being able to raise capital from third parties or to offer a suite of brands within one group.

The tendency for partnerships at the end of every year to pay out all the profit is “short-term thinking”, Mr Humphrey says, “because the partners at that time want to max out the profit for that time. We can take a longer view of things and allocate profits towards training, for example, and not just legal stuff but [training in strategy].”

Partnerships can raise money from partners in order to invest in new projects. However, a buffer created by lower lease obligations and the ability to reallocate capital easily to training and technology has been useful at Hamilton Locke during the crisis.

Like its much bigger rivals, the firm has been allocating cash to training its senior lawyers in different practice areas in order to be able to pivot towards busy areas of work in a downturn.

It is not an uncommon move among successful law firms. Large firms including Linklaters shift lawyers towards practice areas such as restructuring, as they have become busy while transactional lawyers have seen work decline. Rajah & Tann is considering training for its secretarial employees, after realising that widespread automation of its support staff could soon lead to job losses.

“Secretaries were a must-have in the past,” says Mr Sreenivasan, “and they still are a large part of [what we need].” But digitalisation is reducing the workload, he says, adding that the same is true of the accounting departments, which are “like mini accounting firms”.

Mr Sreenivasan says the firm does not expect its business support headcount to change, but with training, the secretaries may eventually take on new roles including specialised word processing and managing automation services. He adds that the firm is considering retraining support staff to become legal engineers, a role that is now critical to law firm operations.

“The technology that we implemented before has allowed us to pivot into the new way of doing business [post-coronavirus],” he says.

Law firm strategy Rank Law Originality Leadership Impact Total STANDOUT Rajah & Tann Singapore — The firm’s IT DNA project has improved the technology used in devices, networks and applications across its network of law firms in 10 Asean countries. Every firm in the network now has the same standard of devices, shared cyber security and data privacy policies and access to the same legal technology. It allows the firm to integrate tech solutions across the network, increase collaboration and roll out new tools. 7 9 8 24 HIGHLY COMMENDED Algo Legal — Sandeep Kapoor, ex-general counsel for south-east Asia at US VC firm Sequoia, founded Algo Legal in 2019 as a legal-technology-driven law firm. It has designed more efficient ways to deliver legal services to Indian start-ups and investors using a range of technology tools and products, some of which it has built in-house. 8 8 7 23 HIGHLY COMMENDED Hamilton Locke — A new law firm established in 2018 with a different business model to traditional firms. Support work is outsourced to law company Elevate, allowing the lawyers to focus on client relationships. All lawyers in the firm own equity. Teams are structured to mix together lawyers from different practice areas. 8 8 7 23 COMMENDED Corrs Chambers Westgarth — A programme to change behaviours and culture at the firm included an overhaul of its partner compensation system. Partners have less visibility of individual and practice financial performance to encourage greater collaboration and reward different types of skills and contribution. 6 8 7 21 COMMENDED MinterEllison — In a drive to become a purpose-led business, 85 per cent of the firm's staff participated in “purpose immersion rooms” to reflect and contribute to the development of a purpose and values statement. The firm has also created an environmental sustainability framework, which includes commitments to achieve net zero carbon emissions and send no waste to landfill. 7 8 6 21

Innovative practice of law Rank Law firm and description Originality Leadership Impact TOTAL STANDOUT Corrs Chambers Westgarth — Designed a “total return swap” structure for Asia-focused logistics company ESR Cayman, which involved an investment bank acquiring a portion of shares in real estate group Propertylink while ESR awaited regulatory approval for its acquisition. After approval, the shares were transferred to ESR, paving the way for ESR's hostile takeover of Propertylink. 8 8 8 24 STANDOUT Mayer Brown — Despite gambling contracts not being recognised in Malaysia, the firm enabled the recovery of debt worth HK$33m to casino company Wynn Macau. It argued that the debt was a line of credit from the casino operator, rather than a gambling debt. 8 8 7 23 STANDOUT Paul Hastings — In order to give its Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai offices an advantage in the crowded market for legal advice on Hong Kong initial public offerings, the firm has created an online repository of automated documents, in English and Chinese. This has increased the efficiency and accuracy of the firm's services and cut costs. 7 8 8 23 HIGHLY COMMENDED Ashurst — Advised ING Bank on the first sustainability linked fund financing deal, in which a borrower's interest rate goes up or down according to the sustainability performance of the fund, measured against sustainability targets in line with the UN Principles for Responsible Investment. The firm advised on the step-up step-down mechanism for interest rates and the methodology for scoring on sustainability. 7 7 8 22 HIGHLY COMMENDED Dechert — When a client was a victim of wire fraud, Dechert lawyer Maria Sit started a criminal investigation, buying time to put an injunction in place on the recipient account and alert the recipient banks before the majority of the money was deposited. The funds were returned to the client, and the injunction was lifted within four days. 8 8 6 22 HIGHLY COMMENDED Shearman & Sterling — Using legal automation software provided by Contract Express, a Thomson Reuters-owned automation service, and Legatics, a transaction management platform, the firm executed the negotiations for the International Finance Corporation's investment in a project in Pakistan to build six new wind farms, saving an estimated 75 per cent of the costs that would have accrued had it processed the transaction using manual methods. 6 8 8 22 COMMENDED Allen & Overy — The firm created a syndicated loan structure where onshore and offshore lenders agree to share proceeds from security arrangements, in order to allow client Credit Suisse along with Vietcombank and the lending syndicate to lend money to property developer Novaland Group. The structure enabled Credit Suisse to access security in its real estate investment despite restrictions on foreign lenders in Vietnam. 7 7 7 21 COMMENDED LC Lawyers — Represented Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group in the delisting of its subsidiary Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (HTF) from the Hong Kong stock exchange, offering shareholders shares in a special purpose vehicle company that had been set up as a shareholder of HTF (as opposed to the usual cash offering). This enabled HTF to apply for a listing in mainland China. 8 7 6 21 COMMENDED MinterEllison — Helped insurance company Insurance Australia Group (IAG) by using artificial intelligence software Luminance to pick up unfair terms in product disclosure statements and assign a risk value in accordance with IAG's position on risk. This saves lawyers time and helps them to perform more thorough analysis on problematic provisions. 7 6 7 20 COMMENDED Yulchon — The firm enabled asset manager Hanwha Investment & Securities to work around regulations in South Korea prohibiting investment in cryptocurrency companies. This allowed Hanwha to invest in Lightnet, a financial technology company that uses blockchain, in January 2019. 7 6 7 20