ECB ask banks for details of their exposure to Greensill Capital and its key client GFG Alliance

The European Central Bank has asked lenders for details of their exposure to Greensill Capital and its key client GFG Alliance, US president Joe Biden will hold a summit with Japan, India, and Australia to find ways to counter China’s influence, and TikTok is removing videos uploaded by Myanmar soldiers. Plus, the FT’s New York correspondent, Josh Chaffin, explains why lenders have been lenient towards commercial property owners during the pandemic.





ECB quizzes banks over exposure to Greensill and Gupta

https://www.ft.com/content/68ea9df2-aa69-4a0b-9462-d3ed6491cee6?





Joe Biden enlists ‘Quad’ allies to counter China

https://www.ft.com/content/a481167f-c362-4bd9-a9e9-7fd5944e5ea4





TikTok on alert after it becomes outlet for Myanmar soldiers

https://www.ft.com/content/73847311-2aec-4555-ada0-56833da6bdf4





Property and the pandemic: the great reckoning that never seems to arrive

https://www.ft.com/content/084f94e8-84a8-4966-a38b-fcb0b5e6171e

