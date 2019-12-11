Print this page

UK prime minister Boris Johnson makes a final plea to voters in the “most important election in a lifetime”,Saudi Arabia renews its push for a $2tn valuation for Saudi Aramco, Democrats in the US House of Representatives unveil two articles of impeachment against president Donald Trump and trade negotiators from the US, Canada and Mexico sign changes to the USMCA trade pact. Plus, the FT’s Alan Beattie explains why European countries are turning to green trade policy and why some critics say it has more to do with protectionism than the planet.

