The battle over the landmark international nuclear deal with Iran will come to a climax on Tuesday when US president Donald Trump announces whether he will follow up on his threat to pull out.

For months European powers have been desperately seeking ways to stop the US scuppering the 2015 accord, which supporters say is crucial to stopping a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

But Mr Trump and some of his closest advisers argue that what he has termed the “worst deal ever” needs to be “fixed” by extending time limits on restraints on Iran’s nuclear activities and cracking down on Tehran’s ballistic missile activities and role in regional conflicts.

Here is a guide to what to watch for from the White House announcement — and what the consequences of Mr Trump’s decision might be.

What are some of the options before the president?

The most aggressive approach would be in effect to pull out of the deal and reimpose some or all of the sanctions suspended under the accord, including measures against Iran’s oil industry, its central bank and other institutions and individuals.

Alternatively, Mr Trump could decide to withdraw from the accord but not immediately reimpose sanctions, in an attempt to force Iran to the (re) negotiating table.

Or he could offer a stay of execution pending further talks with the Europeans on possible “fixes” to the deal to address what he sees as its inadequacies as well as Iran’s unacceptable behaviour in the region. This could be a possible prelude to the US staying in the deal, alongside a supplementary agreement with the Europeans that toughens measures against Tehran.

Then there is perhaps the least likely scenario: the president says that, having given the matter careful consideration, he has decided to honour an agreement signed not only by his country and Iran, but also by France, China, Russia, Germany and the UK — and endorsed by the UN Security Council.

How have the Europeans responded to US demands and how successful have they been?

European powers have invested heavily in trying to cajole the president to staying in the deal. They have focused on his specific complaints about the agreement — the expiry of some provisions in coming years, the inspection regime it introduces and the 2015 accord’s failure to address Iran’s ballistic missile programme. They have also tried to accommodate his wider concerns about Tehran’s behaviour in the region, including its activity in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere.

Both France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, visited Washington last month. Boris Johnson, the UK foreign secretary, has been in the US this week and appealed to Mr Trump through an interview on Fox & Friends, one of the president’s favourite television shows.

No one knows whether they have swayed the US leader. But Mr Macron was downbeat about the deal’s prospects after his visit. Nor do Mr Trump’s appointments of Mike Pompeo as secretary of state and John Bolton as national security adviser — both Iran hawks — bode well for the deal’s prospects.

How sustainable would a deal be without the US?

Much will depend on the reaction of Iran and the deal’s other signatories. Tehran has warned the US against pulling out — and western diplomats say President Hassan Rouhani is coming under increasing pressure from hardliners who always disliked the deal.

Even if Iran and the other signatories do try to make a go of it, the impact of reimposed US sanctions is likely to be severe, particularly for European companies. Any big international business that has dealings with the US may be faced with the prospect that operating in Iran risks falling foul of US law.

Some people in Washington say Mr Trump may be actively seeking “a mess” to replace the deal — a situation in which the accord is undermined, but there is no clear replacement or alternative and the legal status of the agreement becomes very unclear. Such an outcome — and the uncertainty it would breed — could serve the purpose of keeping pressure on Tehran.

If Mr Trump allows more time to discuss possible ‘fixes’, will that be a victory for the deal’s backers?

Far from it. In fact, some in Europe would rather have a clean break than limbo. They see the nightmare scenario as one in which the US lets the deal limp along under constant threat. This would undermine the accord’s authority and further chill the commercial activity with western companies that was one of Tehran’s great incentives for signing up.

Many European diplomats look nervously at the example of the White House’s brinkmanship on exemptions for European producers from steel and aluminium tariffs which it recently decided at the last moment to extend by a single month.

The Europeans are likely put a brave face on their response to whatever Mr Trump says about the Iran deal. But few diplomats are optimistic about the accord’s long-term survival.