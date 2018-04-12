Each week, we focus on one of the major international stories making headlines, drawing upon the Financial Times's team of foreign correspondents and analysts to make sense of world events. Presented by Gideon Rachman and produced by Hannah Murphy.
Gideon Rachman discusses the growing confrontation between Russia and the west, and the re-election of Hungary's Viktor Orban, a populist leader who represents a challenge to the traditional values of the European Union, with the FT's Neil Buckley and Alex Barker