3G Capital, the global private investment firm, has acquired a majority of Hunter Douglas, the Dutch manufacturer of window coverings and architectural products, at a valuation of $7.1bn.

For 3G, which predominantly manages the money of its Brazilian founding partners and their high-net-worth friends, including Colombia’s Santo Domingo family and tennis champion Roger Federer, the deal brings an end to a long hunt for a new dealmaking platform.

The deal represents the entry into a new sector for the New York-based investment firm, which is best known for deals in the consumer and fast-food sector. It is also the first major deal since it combined Kraft and Heinz in 2015.

More to follow