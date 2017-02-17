Trump is stirring memories of Nixon and Watergate

Inevitably, the puzzling, peculiar and increasingly alarming events surrounding the presidency of Donald Trump have caused people to ask if this country is going through another Watergate.

So far, the answer has been no, because Watergate was a unique chapter in US history. The series of bizarre happenings that confounded, entertained — producing nervous laughter — and frightened those who went through it, and ended in the forced resignation of a president, has always seemed unrepeatable. But there can be and are some striking parallels between the dramatic events surrounding Richard Nixon in 1973 and 1974 and the nascent presidency of Mr Trump. How the current set of events will end is of course unknowable. The nearly unspoken question in Washington is whether the US is at the start of something that could again end in a president having to leave office before the end of a four-year term.

We are unlikely ever again to have a president who in order to carry out his paranoid obsessions approves the hiring of a goon squad to break and enter various places in order to “get the goods” on his “enemies”, and still others to act as bagmen trying to buy their silence.

Moreover, Nixon was willing to use the instruments of government, such as the Internal Revenue Service, against his opponents, whom he defined as “enemies”. (Mr Trump, too, has used those terms interchangeably.) And it would seem not at all likely that another president would tape his own meetings in the Oval Office and thus produce incriminating evidence against himself.

So if we define Watergate — named after the building that housed the offices of the Democratic National Committee which the White House-hired burglars were caught breaking into — by its details, we are not going to have that again. But if Watergate is defined, as it should be, as a constitutional crisis, a repeat of that is not out of the question.

The fundamental test posed by Watergate was whether the president could be held accountable to the courts and the congress — whether the US would continue to have the system of checks and balances that the founding fathers had designed with great care.

Among the significant similarities between then and now is how both presidents have felt about leaks. The White House burglars were called “the plumbers” because they were hired to plug leaks that enraged Nixon.

Similarly, as his rambling press conference on Thursday showed, Mr Trump is becoming more and more obsessed with leaks. This is in part because they can constrict his ability to conduct the presidency as he chooses and in part to distract attention from the issue that currently poses the greatest danger to his presidency: what arrangements or understandings did he or his campaign aides or other associates have with Russia, which is known to have tried to tip the presidential race in his favour? Why, after all, has Mr Trump given Vladimir Putin a pass on even his most outrageous behaviour?

Another similarity is the suspicion with which Nixon and Mr Trump have viewed government workers who, both assumed, were out to get them. To Nixon the “bureaucrats” were liberals and his enemy. Mr Trump, of course, has just moved to try to bring the intelligence agencies under closer White House control, a profoundly bad idea that might well backfire.

As Nixon did, Mr Trump views the press with hostility. In both cases the goal is to intimidate the press and to try to prevent it from acting as a check on the president.

An important factor in the demise of Nixon’s presidency was his long refusal to obey a court ruling that he turn over the tapes to prosecutors, thus flouting the courts. Mr Trump’s calling a federal judge who ruled against his immigration executive order a “so-called judge” was an ominous sign. But when that judge’s ruling was upheld, the Trump administration obeyed it, so he may avoid painting himself into a dangerous corner. There could well be more decisions that the president does not like.

For now Mr Trump has an advantage over Nixon in that his party controls the congress. It was not until Nixon’s own base was collapsing and it was clear that he would be impeached on a bipartisan basis in the House of Representatives and convicted in the Senate that Republican leaders went to him and told him he had to go. In Mr Trump’s case, while so far his base has remained firmly behind him, the time could come when his party’s leaders decide that he is bringing down their party and they can no longer afford to support him.

There are other ways Mr Trump’s presidency could end prematurely, but this takes us into the murky land of possibilities and speculation. It is also not out of the question that, his overweening pride notwithstanding, Mr Trump himself decides that the presidency is not so wonderful after all.

But if for one reason or another the Trump presidency does meet a Watergate-like ending, one not of his choosing, this historical period should have a name of its own.

The writer is author of ‘Washington Journal: Reporting Watergate and Richard Nixon’s Downfall’