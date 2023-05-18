Ukraine’s allies worry that support from the US will lose steam during next year’s election cycle, and Japan’s stocks are reaching new highs. Plus, the European Central Bank is big on a digital currency. Europeans? Not so much.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Ukraine’s allies fear military support will fade in US election year

Japan stock index hits 33-year high as investors warm to Tokyo story

The digital euro: a solution seeking a problem?

