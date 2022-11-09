In the second episode of our special mini-series on travel, Lilah talks with Jessica Nabongo. Jessica is one of the few people, and the first black woman on record, to have visited every country in the world. Her book, The Catch Me If You Can, was published by National Geographic earlier this year. Jessica tells us about acts of kindness in Iraq, Zanzibar’s beaches, the food in Senegal, and more stories from some of the 195 countries she’s visited. She also gives us tips for where to go and how to travel well.

Links:

– Jessica’s travel blog: https://thecatchmeifyoucan.com/

– Her list of destinations: https://thecatchmeifyoucan.com/destinations

