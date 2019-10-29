Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the latest restructuring plans at HSBC and UBS, and the embarrassing mishandling of wills at Lloyds Bank. With special guest Eric Moore, fund manager at the UK's Miton Income Fund.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, and Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent.

