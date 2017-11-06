Virginia’s candidates for governor are in a race to the bottom

Sitting in Washington DC you get a first-hand look at the dismal state of American politics. But the nation’s capital is a law unto itself. It is nice to think that things can’t be as bad beyond the Beltway, the ring road that circumnavigates it.

If next door Virginia is any guide, that ain’t necessarily so. The two men running to be the next governor of that state are both moderates whose debates have been civil and low-key to the point of inducing sleep. But the campaigns that they have been running, which is what voters see most of in the media, have been so nauseating as to drive any self-respecting Virginian to the demon drink.

Ralph Northam is the incumbent Democratic lieutenant-governor, a paediatrician by profession. His accent is pure Virginian and he is no magician with words. Nor is he even a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat, confessing to voting twice for George W Bush in presidential elections.

Ed Gillespie, the Republican candidate and former chair of the Republican National Committee, was the party establishment incarnate before Donald Trump came along — the sort of person whom Steve Bannon, Mr Trump’s former chief strategist who still has the president’s ear, has vowed to destroy. Long close to the Bush clan, he once favoured a liberal approach to immigration, legal and not, that is now on life support.

The race is seen as a bellwether, not only for the president’s standing but also whether the Democrats can actually start winning elections again

Both men had to survive primary challenges. Mr Northam comfortably beat former liberal congressman Tom Perriello, who was endorsed by Bernie Sanders, the socialist challenger to Hillary Clinton. Mr Gillespie barely squeaked by Corey Stewart, a county executive from the Washington exurbs whose reputation was built on harsh anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only states with important gubernatorial races this year. They are seen as bellwethers, not only for the president’s standing but also whether the Democrats can get their act together and actually start winning elections again — which they have signally failed to do in half a dozen contests for vacant seats across the country since Mr Trump took over.

Long conservative, Virginia has been trending the other way in recent years. Barack Obama carried it twice, as did Mrs Clinton, by a whisker, last year. The governor is a Democrat as are both its senators, while the state legislature is closely divided. Its poorer southern rural areas are Trump country now, while its more populous northern suburbs, filled with new Americans, are definitely not.

But this has been a race to the bottom, perhaps because the stakes are so high. The Gillespie campaign has taken a very large leaf out of the Willie Horton playbook from George HW Bush’s victorious presidential campaign in 1988 (Horton was the convicted murderer pardoned by governor Michael Dukakis of Massachusetts, the Democratic presidential candidate that year; on his release, he killed again). This time the face of evil is a sex offender who had his voting rights restored, along with all others who had served their time, after Mr Northam cast a tiebreaking vote in the legislature. The only difference between then and now is that the face on all the ads is white not black, as was Horton.

Mr Gillespie’s campaign has also been running attack ads linking his opponent to alleged sympathy towards violent gangs, especially the notorious MS-13 of Salvadoran origins, that have plagued the immigrant-heavy Washington suburbs. It is hard to imagine Mr Gillespie in the past being comfortable with this sort of campaigning, but now he goes along with it, dragging with him the endorsements of police associations who have the unenviable job of immigration law enforcement many would rather not take on.

On the Democratic side, Mr Gillespie has a new moniker, “Enron Ed”, after his associations with the energy company that collapsed amid scandal more than a decade ago. Other Democratic lines of attack — that he would destroy state health, education and welfare — have some vague basis in reality.

But the overall tone confirms the adage that dirty politics pays off. And that, given the deepening divisions in America today where the middle ground is for losers, is what makes the Virginia gubernatorial contest so profoundly depressing.