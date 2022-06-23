Can EU unity on Ukraine hold?
European leaders have been united in their support for Ukraine against Russia’s aggression. But as costs mount they could face growing calls to compromise with Russia. Gideon talks to Ulrike Franke, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, about how France and Germany in particular are handling the crisis. Clips: Euronews; CNN; France24
Farewell to Russia and to the Sinatra doctrine
Olaf Scholz says partnership with Putin’s Russia is ‘inconceivable’
Ukraine weighs up impact of EU leaders’ trip to Kyiv
