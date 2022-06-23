European leaders have been united in their support for Ukraine against Russia’s aggression. But as costs mount they could face growing calls to compromise with Russia. Gideon talks to Ulrike Franke, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, about how France and Germany in particular are handling the crisis. Clips: Euronews; CNN; France24

More on this topic:

Farewell to Russia and to the Sinatra doctrine

Olaf Scholz says partnership with Putin’s Russia is ‘inconceivable’

Ukraine weighs up impact of EU leaders’ trip to Kyiv

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.