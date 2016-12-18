Ireland accuses Brussels of interfering with national sovereignty, China plays Big Brother and how Microsoft got its groove back

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Ireland has outlined the grounds for its appeal against the European Commission’s demand that it claw back €13bn of state aid from Apple, accusing Brussels of interfering with national sovereignty. The Irish finance ministry said the EU’s executive arm had misunderstood both Irish law and the relevant facts of the case, and also that the commission had exceeded its powers.

The size of the demand — the biggest in an EU state-aid case — took many observers by surprise and triggered a vitriolic response in Dublin, Silicon Valley and even Washington, which accused Brussels of trampling on international tax norms. Here is the inside story of Apple’s multibillion dollar tax bill — and the EU team behind it dubbed ‘The Maxforce’. (FT, Bloomberg)

In the news

South China Sea jitters The muted US reaction to China’s brazen manoeuvre in international waters has unsettled its Asian allies, who worry it will embolden the Chinese and could signal American reluctance to come to their aid. Tensions are mounting between the two nations ahead of the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. President Barack Obama has warned his successor to think through the consequences of his actions, and to deal cautiously with China generally but the president-elect has continued to shoot from the hip. “We should tell China that we don’t want the drone they stole back — let them keep it!” he tweeted at the weekend. (NYT, FT, WSJ)

Doubtful economists An FT survey of Wall Street economists found that they expect the US Federal Reserve to raise rates twice at most in 2017, despite the central bank projecting three moves next year. (FT)

Aleppo evacuation resumes (again) Thousands are waiting to leave east Aleppo in desperate conditions. The evacuation of the eastern side of the Syrian city was halted again on Sunday after a convoy heading for two government-controlled towns came under attack by rebel forces. But buses and ambulances have now recommenced leaving rebel areas of the city. (FT, BBC)

Bank exodus fears EU Brexit negotiators are insisting Britain agrees to its European divorce settlement before Brussels offers any transitional deal, expecting international banks to get cold feet over losing “passporting” rights and start shifting operations from London to the eurozone. (FT)

Record bitcoin trading The digital currency hit a record in November — with 174.7m bitcoins changing hands, a 50 per cent increase from the previous month’s trade volume — as Chinese used it to shift their assets into dollars. (NAR)

2016 the nadir for oil The world’s major oil and gas companies will turn cash flow positive for the first time in three years in 2017 if the Opec production cartel succeeds in keeping the oil price above $55 a barrel. That is the conclusion of Wood Mackenzie, the respected energy consultancy, in a new report that portrays an industry on the cusp of recovery. (FT)

Poland’s ‘road to autocracy’ The ruling rightwing Law and Justice party (PiS) has been accused of a systematic attempt to destroy oversight of government activity. Protests in Warsaw against government plans to restrict journalists’ access to parliament continued for a third day. (Guardian, BBC)

It's a big day for

Donald Trump The 538 members of the electoral college will meet Monday to determine who will be the next president — though there are murmurings of a rebellion, they’re expected to choose the man who lost the popular vote but won the election. Here is how it is likely to go down. (Vox, NYT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s WeekAhead.

Food for thought

How David Cameron lost his battle for Britain An inside look at the key moments in the battle that cut the UK adrift from its European moorings and ended the political careers of David Cameron and George Osborne. (FT)

Trump’s collision course with China “Without realising it, the US electorate appears to have opened the gates to a new cold war in which America’s hand will be far less strong than it was first time round,” writes the FT’s Ed Luce. (FT)

How Microsoft got its groove back After years of mis-steps, the software group is one of the few old school tech companies to figure out the post-desktop world. (WSJ)

Midwest v Midlands Is it fair to say that the common experiences of the squeezed middles of the UK and the US fuelled support Trump and Brexit? Take a look at the data. (FT)

Vanishing: the sixth era of extinction In all of earth’s history, there have been five mass extinction events. Now we are on the verge of the sixth and it is the first time humans are to blame. This interactive graphic explains why species are going extinct at a rate roughly 100 times higher than normal — and how it is not only due to climate change. (CNN)

China’s real-life Big Brother China is starting on the most ambitious experiment in digital social control in the world. The Communist party is planning what it calls a “social-credit system”. This aims to score not only the financial creditworthiness of citizens, as happens everywhere, but also their social and possibly political behaviour. (Economist)

Video of the day

The FT’s best books of the year Martin Wolf, Andrew Hill, Maria Crawford, Lorien Kite and others select their best books of 2016 in history, fashion, fiction, work and poetry. (FT)