The article on Palm Beach had a real Gilded Age feel, with its mix of wealth, corruption and impunity (“How sex and politics put Palm Beach back in the spotlight”, September 20). Epstein and Trump in their separate ways hark back to a line from The Great Gatsby:

“They were careless people, Tom and Daisy — they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.”

Cathal Rabbitte

Villars sur Ollon, Switzerland