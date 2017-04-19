Alphabet to help researchers predict disease

Alphabet, the owner of Google, has teamed up with two leading academic institutions to collect health data on more than 10,000 people to help medical researchers unearth clues that can predict disease.

Verily, formerly Google Life Sciences, has provided funding for the initiative and donated technology, including smartwatches and sleep sensors, to Stanford Medicine and Duke University, which will lead the study. The company declined to say how much it was spending.

The study, dubbed Project Baseline, is the latest instance of a technology company partnering with the medical establishment, as Silicon Valley tries to improve healthcare — and create new profit centres — by harnessing its experience in collecting and sorting large amounts of data.

Alphabet has already signed deals with GlaxoSmithKline to develop miniature electronic implants to treat disease and with Johnson & Johnson to create robotic surgeons, while Intel is working with actor Michael J Fox on a Parkinson’s smart watch.

Volunteers will be recruited to reflect the demographics of the broader US population and will be paid roughly $400 for their participation, with each person agreeing to be followed for a minimum of four years.

They will undergo a barrage of blood tests and scans upon entering the study, allowing researchers to create a comprehensive baseline profile for each patient.

Participants will also be subject to an intensive annual exam and asked to complete regular surveys, while Verily’s smartwatch, the Study Watch, will collect real-time data including heart rate, blood pressure and exercise levels. People’s beds will be fitted with special sensors to monitor their sleep.

As people in the study become sick over time, the organisers hope that researchers will be able to mine the patient database to spot biological clues that turn out to be predictors of illnesses like cancer and heart disease.

Jessica Mega, chief medical officer of Verily, said medical researchers were only at the “tip of the iceberg” when it comes to working out what causes disease.

“We need to think about the tools and technology that might help them,” Dr Mega added. “Project Baseline will help us figure out how to understand people when they leave the clinic.”

At 10,000, the number of patients being enrolled sounds large, but it is actually a relatively small sample when compared with other “longitudinal” studies like the Million Veteran Program in the US and the 100,000 Genomes Project in the UK.

Researchers tend to need very large samples when looking at a broad patient population rather than a group with a specific illness, so they can be sure that their findings are statistically meaningful rather than a coincidence.

Sam Gambhir, chair of radiology at Stanford, said: “I think for some questions [the sample] may be sufficient, but for others it won’t. Hopefully it will grow, but if it doesn’t there will be hypotheses that need additional trials.”

Dr Gambhir said what distinguished the project from larger longitudinal studies was that study organisers plan to collect vast amounts of clinical data from patients rather than just compiling their genetic profile.

By collecting stool samples, for example, researchers hope to glean information on the microbiome — the huge population of microbes in the human gut — which is increasingly thought to play a major role in disease.

“What sets this study apart is the depth to which the person is being interrogated,” said Dr Gambhir.

Without the sensors on the Verily Study Watch, collecting physiological information would be “prohibitively expensive,” he said, adding that he hoped to remotely collect more information, such as glucose levels, as wearable technology improves.