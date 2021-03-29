Renewable energy: one way to upgrade buildings to meet ESG targets © Getty Images
Assets can be rated positively for one environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) value, and negatively for another. So how can investors balance one attribute over another — and avoid falling for so-called “greenwashing”? 

Also, how difficult is it to measure ESG value and impact for real assets? What is the best way to start?

How does real-asset investing fit in with the net-zero carbon emissions goals set by asset managers, to ensure that they are prioritising climate change? 

In this hour-long discussion, Attracta Mooney, investment correspondent, addresses these questions with a panel of experts at an event hosted by the Financial Times.

