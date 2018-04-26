Amber Rudd, UK home secretary, is under growing pressure to back down from her insistence that her department did not set targets for deportation of immigrants as evidence mounted for the existence of the figures.

The immigration officers’ union, ISU, was on Thursday standing by its claim that there was a target, saying it was 8,337 for last financial year. It also emerged that recent immigration inspection reports referred to targets for other forms of immigration removals.

In front of the Commons Home Affairs Select Committee on Wednesday, Ms Rudd and Glynn Williams, a senior Home Office official, denied ISU claims that immigration officers had annual targets, broken down by region, for the removal of illegal immigrants from the UK.

Yvette Cooper, chair of the committee, suggested that the targets might explain why officials had detained Paulette Wilson, 61, one of the “Windrush Generation” of Caribbean migrants who have the right to remain in the UK, ahead of threatened deportation.

Lucy Moreton, general secretary of the ISU, said no figure had yet been set as a target for the 2018-19 financial year but, given that the year had started only on April 6, that was “not uncommon”.

In a statement on Thursday, the Home Office backed away from repeating the claim that there were no targets, saying instead that targets did not affect decisions.

“It’s never been Home Office policy to take decisions arbitrarily to meet a target,” the department said.

Labour’s Diane Abbott is due to ask an urgent question in the Commons on the Windrush scandal on Thursday morning, further adding to the scrutiny of Ms Rudd and her department.

A report from December 2015 by the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration, which emerged on Thursday, refers to targets set by the Home Office for numbers of illegal migrants leaving the UK voluntarily and the number of families leaving.

Ms Rudd has been under pressure over revelations about her department’s treatment of migrants who arrived in the UK from Commonwealth countries before 1973 and were granted indefinite leave to remain. But many have lost jobs or benefits, been refused free healthcare or threatened with deportation under the “hostile environment” policy meant to crack down on illegal immigration.

Ms Rudd insisted at Wednesday’s committee hearing that these cases were not a result of the “hostile environment” policy — which has now been renamed “compliant environment” — but a result of successive governments’ failure to give those people affected appropriate documentation of their status.