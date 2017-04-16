What investors should look for in a bank

Shareholders in US banks have no idea what to expect next. As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump spooked them by calling for a “21st century Glass-Steagall Act”, the iconic Depression-era law that forced banks to separate their Wall Street trading from their Main Street lending. Then — once inside the White House — he delighted bankers by saying that he “expected to cut a lot out” of the widely despised Dodd-Frank legislation, which was introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, amid ambitious talk of wide-ranging bank deregulation.

Yet just a few days ago, the head of his National Economic Council, Gary Cohn, revived the idea of Glass-Steagall style legislation to break up big banks.

Bank shareholders in the US have voted with their feet, buying in the first few months after the election but selling more recently.

This news rollercoaster sheds light on how investors tend to answer a fundamental question — should shareholders celebrate or fear more lenient regulators? A watchdog demanding that banks have high levels of capital, for example, makes them safer, which shareholders presumably applaud. Yet this change also makes banks less profitable, which shareholders resent. Should shareholders value the return on their capital more highly than the return of their capital?

The initial post-election surge in US bank shares suggested the market was positive on the idea of a more lenient regulator. In fact, replacing Dodd-Frank was Republican party policy even before Mr Trump was their man, with Republicans introducing a Financial Choice Act last June. And while Mr Trump’s own regulatory thinking appears confused, it is clear that — with the Republicans controlling all branches of government — there is now a good chance of some form of new legislation being passed.

Among the more radical ideas proposed in this act was a simple deal with banks. The shape of this deal is enticing; if a bank has enough capital, then it would be allowed to go “off ramp”, making it exempt from most post-crisis regulation.

Specifically, requirements for large institutions — such as too-big-to-fail buffers, high liquidity levels and “living wills” to deal with resolution in the event of failure — could now be ignored. There is also a suggestion they could be exempt from the US Federal Reserve’s annual stress test.

Bankers, who often complain of being weighed down by an ever more complicated and often contradictory rule book, could with one bound be free.

This idea echoes a 2012 proposal by Robert Jenkins, then a member of the UK’s Financial Policy Committee, suggesting a similar rollback of the rules in exchange for banks maintaining capital totalling 20 per cent of their assets.

Mr Jenkins’ proposals failed the reality test: at his suggested level, banks would need to raise new equity from shareholders equivalent to about five times present levels. Tantalisingly, however, the US Financial Choice Act sets the target capital level for going off ramp at a much more attainable 10 per cent.

For Bank of America or for Citigroup that would mean a more realistic 35 per cent to 40 per cent increase in their shareholder capital.

So it may soon be time for shareholders to place their bets on how they like their banks — skinny on capital but with a ton of rules designed to cramp their riskier activities, or fat on capital with the freedom to take more risks.

While it might be assumed that investors prefer more lenient regulators, the evidence from around the world is inconclusive. Some of the most highly valued banks — such as in Sweden or Australia — have severe capital requirements, while some of the lowest valued, such as those in Italy and Germany, have less draconian regulation.

Perhaps the real answer is that shareholders should focus less on the rules the regulators set and more on how managers navigate their business. To quote Warren Buffett: “Banking is a very good business, if you don’t do anything dumb.”

The writer is a banking consultant at Veritum Partners