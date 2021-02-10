Sometimes, as defender, your job is not to make a trick dynamically, but to deny declarer any help from a loose play. See how this defender avoided all the traps . . .

Bidding Dealer: East N/S Game — NB 1S 2H 3D 3H 4S

West led K♥ and East dropped J♥ — a count signal, indicating that he held four hearts, headed by ♥J10. West counted the defensive tricks for his side: ♥AK and the trump king. He foresaw a problem: he could cash A♥, but then what could he lead? South surely held seven spades, A♦ and K♣. If he played a third heart, he would provide a ruff and discard — 2♦ would be thrown away from hand. If he played a diamond, the finesse would be taken for declarer; if he led a club, even if East held Q♣, declarer would realise that he hadn’t led from Q♣ and would insert dummy’s 9♣ — again promoting a trick, this time a club, on which to discard his low diamond loser. Indeed, whatever he led at trick 3 looked fatal. Then, he found the solution: he cashed A♥ and switched to 9♠.

Declarer rose with dummy’s Q♠ and, when that held, led 5♠, finessing with J♠ in hand when East played low. Unless South had seen West’s hand, why would he suspect him of leading from ♠K9?

Now, West could safely play a third heart. South could trump only in hand and, whichever minor suit finesse he took, E/W had to score another trick.